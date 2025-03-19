ECOVACS' latest robot vacuum is packed with new features — and claims to tackle even the thickest carpets

Carpet is one of the trickiest things to ask your robot vacuum to clean. It's not the same as your easy to roll over hardwood floor or tiles, because it requires a stronger level of suction to reach deep into the carpet pile. And that's where ECOVACS' latest flagship model, the Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni, claims to step in. Fortunately, though it comes with a Terminator-esque name, the only thing this robot will be fighting is the dust in your carpet.

With a $999 price tag, this robot vacuum clearly means serious business — and right now, there's a 15% discount making it just $849 at Amazon. While the ECOVACS' Deebot T30s combo has a spot on our best robot vacuums guide, we'll wait until we get our hands on the newest member of the T50 series for our full review. For now, here's everything you need to know about the T50 Max Pro Omni.

ECOVACS Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni: was $999 now $849 at Amazon The Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni prioritizes suction to make sure that when it comes to your carpets, even the deepest dust is being cleaned up. That's thanks to the brand's BLAST technology, as well as a mega 18,500Pa of suction power. While this new release would usually set you back $999, it's currently 15% off at Amazon and ECOVACS.com.

Designed for carpet

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

ECOVACS is skilled in making robot vacuums that solve our biggest cleaning issues. While the ECOVACS Deebot T30s Combo impressed with its ability to clean couch cusions, the newest addition to their T50 series will make sure your carpet is incredibly clean. And to do this, it channels an all-new BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology) that combines a 100W motor, optimized airflow engineering, and ECOVACS' SuperBoost Battery that lasts 2.5x longer than normal batteries and has 50% less heat generation.

Suction is key with vacuuming and especially when it comes to carpets, so pulling the focus onto this new full-system innovation with 18,500Pa of suction power will extract dirt, debris and hard-to-clean pet hair with ease. While it also features a 18mm mop for hard floors, it's auto-lifting, meaning it will retract seamlessly when moved onto carpets — keeping them dry while still taking advantage of the suction.

And the T50 Max Pro Omni tackles two major issues that people have when using robot vacuums; reaching right to the edge of the room and hair wrapping around the brush. For this, ECOVACS uses TruEdge 2.0 and 3D edge sensors to make sure that nothing gets missed and ZeroTangle to do just that, prevent the tangling of hairs around the brush. These features make it one robot vacuum we're certainly excited to give it a test run.

What else is new?

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

As mentioned, ECOVACS is well-versed in providing robot vacuums to suit your personal needs. When it comes to the rest of the T50 series, there's the T50 Pro Omni classed as the slimmest Deebot at just 81mm and a step down in suction power with a still impressive 15,000Pa for $799. Though it's currently on sale for just $679 at Amazon. Then, there's the T50 Omni, the entry-level sibling that will give you 12,800Pa suction at a $749 price tag.

Whatever you're after, ECOVACS says, "No matter the model, the T50 Series delivers powerful automation for a spotless home." And if that's music to your ears and the answer to your carpet cleaning woes, then this new addition to the series may well sway you to invest.