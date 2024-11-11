This Nespresso pod storage hack is genius, and it only costs $10

You’ve invested in one of the best Nespresso machines and you’re enjoying your fresh and flavorful coffee. But, if you’re like me, you’ve found yourself wondering, what's the best way to store the abundance of different Nespresso capsules? I’ve tried drawers and bowls, but they constantly take up space I don’t have. While they're perfectly shaped for Nespresso machines, keeping them organized is tricky. Yes, Nespresso do sell own-brand dispensers for the job, but they're not necessarily the best option for anyone struggling for space, or wanting to avoid a fairly pricey buy.

Luckily, I've found a hack on TikTok that solves the issue completely. In just 16 seconds, I learnt how to make my own storage solution that is both cost-effective and space-saving — a real win-win. Plus, there’s hope for other coffee makers if you're facing the same problem. I felt the same way when I discovered the hack for preserving great tasting coffee at home and the hidden Nespresso setting, and I’ll repeat my sentiment now — thank you, people of TikTok, for your game-changing advice.

Without further ado, here’s the Nespresso capsule storage hack that'll only cost you $10:

User @cleaningcorner posts a huge variety of home cleaning hacks to her 100 thousand followers and counting, but she also regularly shares Nespresso restocks, prompting users to ask her where she found her genius hidden storage solution.

How to create the hidden Nespresso capsule storage hack at home

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Watching the TikTok clip over and over again is one thing, but when it comes down to actually crafting this coffee capsule storage solution for your own home, here's what you need and how you'll do it. Firstly, you need to buy this product:

Coffee pod self-adhesive strips: $9.99 at Amazon These simple-to-use strips will solve your coffee capsule storage issues. All you have to do is stick, measure, and repeat to provide a hidden home for your collection of flavors.

Then, you need to follow these steps:

Choose a surface and clean it: Avoid walls with dust, uneven surfaces, or peeling paint Place your first strip: Remove the red self-adhesive tape and place your strip vertically or horizontally inside a cabinet or under a cabinet/table, as preferred Insert the capsules: Place two capsules, on either end, to establish the distance to the next strip Mark the position: Mark where you want the next strip, take it away, then remove the red tape again to place it Repeat the process: Continue to add the capsules and mark up for each strip to get the correct alignment and distance Adjust, if needed: While you will be marking out your strips, they’re easily removed and adjusted, if you find they don’t glide out the way you want them to

As demonstrated by @cleaningcorner, you can place the Nespresso coffee capsule storage solution on the inside of her kitchen cupboard. But, that's not the only option. As long as you're finding a suitable surface, as discussed above, there's several other options, such as underneath the shelves, along a wall, under a table, or under your kitchen cabinets.

Does it work with other coffee capsules/pods?

(Image credit: Nespresso)

This particular product states that it works with a “variety of brand of coffee capsules”. It goes on to say it can store K cup coffee pods of any size, including Keurig and Nespresso Original products. As long as you follow the steps correctly above, you’ll be able to position your strips to easily place your capsules inside, no matter the size. Plus, the capsules can be easily removed from either end, meaning you can mix up capsule flavors or split them into categories to suit your personal taste.