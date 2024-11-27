I'm an ex-barista and these are my favorite Nespresso Black Friday deals

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re vetting the best Black Friday deals live. Whether you’re looking for a great OLED TV deal, an iPhone 16 for $0.01 (really!), or a brand-new hiking getup, we’ve got you covered.

Given my four years of barista experience, I’ve been searching far and wide for the best coffee machine deals. I’ve rounded up the 9 best Nespresso deals and scoured the web for major savings on loads of the best Nespresso machines. Personally, I love the routine of making coffee — the weighing, the grinding, the tamping — but sometimes I just can’t be bothered to clean up after it all. That’s why Nespresso machines are so appealing — you get all the flavor and caffeine of an espresso drink without the mess. I think Nespresso machines are fancy, too. What do you mean, I press this button and I get a coffee? I'll just put my feet up, then!

Some of my favorite deals are the high-end Nespresso Vertuo Creatista for just $489 at Amazon and the beginner-friendly limited-edition gold Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ for $99 at Amazon. I’ve also found some great coffee pod deals, too.

Erin Bashford Staff Writer, Reviews Erin has four years of barista experience. Before her current career as a journalist, she spent a year at the U.K.'s Costa Coffee chain, a year at an artisan independent coffee shop, and two years as a Supervisor at Starbucks. Besides drinking enough coffee to send her heart into a frenzy, Erin tests and reviews everything coffee-related, from scales, to drippers, to manual espresso machines. Her favorite coffee drink is an oat milk flat white with Ethiopian beans.

Best Nespresso Pods and Accessories Deals

Starbucks Holiday Blend Vertuo Pods: was $22 now $20 at Walmart These pods are only compatible with Vertuo machines — but most of the machines on this list are Vertuo ones. This is Starbucks’ classic Holiday Blend, which is a dark roast with notes of citrus and spices. I love this roast with some frothy sweet milk.

Nespresso Aeroccino XL: was $109 now $92 at Amazon While some of these Nespresso machines come with milk frothers, if the one you have your eye on doesn’t, there’s never been a better time to check out Nespresso’s Aeroccino. This milk frother can work with hot or cold milk, meaning it’s versatile enough to use both now and in the summer with your cold brews.

Starbucks Nespresso PodsPike Place: was $31 now $23 at Amazon These pods work with the non-Vertuo machines. This is Starbucks’ signature flavor, named for the location of its very first coffee shop in Seattle. Pike Place is a medium roast with the typical strong notes you’d expect from Starbucks but without an unpleasant burnt flavor.

Best Nespresso Coffee Machine Deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville Vertuo Pop+ by Breville: This limited-edition gold style of the Vertuo Pop+ Nespresso machine is to die for. I love the lustrous gilded finish, which will surely give some sophistication to any kitchen. This machine is super easy to use and versatile and for less than $100? This could be the best beginner-friendly option at this price.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Breville: was $199 now $139 at Amazon This is one of the least expensive and least complex models on this list. Although its price might not suggest its power, this compact coffee machine can brew 4 different cup sizes and can hold up to 10 used pods. Not only is this one of the best entry-level Nespresso machines, but this particular model also comes with some complementary coffee pods.

L'OR Barista System with Milk Frother: was $229 now $150 at Amazon This product comes with a coffee machine and a milk frother, so you could be well on your way to making cafe-quality coffee in no time. The high-pressure extraction chamber pulls the rich aroma of coffee from your Nespresso pods without the fuss of an espresso machine, perfect for those who love strong coffee but don’t want to get their hands dirty with coffee grounds.

Nespresso Vertuo by De'Longhi: was $219 now $153 at Amazon This Nespresso machine has a whopping 54-ounce water storage tank, so you shouldn’t have to worry about refilling it as often as you would with other machines. It’s on sale in a range of colors, but the best deal is the ‘Titan’ style at $153. This bigger machine stores up to 17 used Nespresso pods, too.