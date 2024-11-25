Clear out your clutter before Black Friday: Experts urge shoppers to tackle these 5 areas

With Black Friday’s sales frenzy in full swing and the big day getting ever closer, it’s a good opportunity to start decluttering. Rather than trying to cram your new purchases into your cupboards or onto your kitchen countertops alongside a host of other gadgets, embrace the clutter and get sorted.

And, while you’re going through the process, you can see what you have, what you don’t need any longer, and what to replace. Then, once you’ve worked through your spaces, you’ll have a clear idea of what purchases to look out for on Black Friday.

Leading home organizer Wayne Mills at Seven Seas Worldwide shares his expert tips on decluttering your home before you grab the best deals this Black Friday. He says, “This quick process prepares homes for incoming purchases while also encouraging mindful spending in line with the rising trend of minimalism.”

With more people prioritizing functionality over excess, a pre-sale decluttering session can make room for new items. Mills also looks at areas that are often overlooked during a general tidy-up but can transform a home’s organizational flow once decluttered.

Here are 5 areas Mills suggests decluttering before the big day hits.

1. Attic space

The attic can all too easily become a dumping ground for those items you don’t quite know what to do with but can’t face parting with. “Attics are full of seasonal décor, old keepsakes, and forgotten boxes. By sorting through these items, you’ll uncover space that can be better utilized for things you actually need,” says Mills.

He also mentions that decluttering your attic will create room for new seasonal items, such as festive decorations, and you’ll no longer need to rummage around with a torchlight to find what you’re looking for.

To limit attic clutter in the future, consider whether you’ll use the item again. If it’s a seasonal item, that’s fine, but if not, do you need to keep it?

2. Under bed storage

Under-the-bed storage is convenient, but it can quickly become cluttered with shoes, out-of-season clothes, or random household items. “The space beneath your bed is prime real estate for organized storage,” says Mills. “However, if it’s cluttered with things you don’t need, you’re missing out on its full potential. Clear it out now, and you can use it for smarter storage solutions post-Black Friday.”

Once you’ve cleared out the clutter, you have an extra space to store new linens and bedding.

Top Tip: Rather than using storage boxes beneath your bed, which get dusty and are often hard to reach, it’s worth investing in a dedicated storage bed. Either lifting up the mattress or pulling out drawers, you’ll find it easier to see what you’ve put away rather than rummaging around on your belly. I purchased a King-size bed with storage a few years ago, and I use it to stow away seasonal shoes and duvets.

3. Garage shelving

I’m not fortunate enough to have a garage, but boy, does my husband want one! The artist in him has already filled our make-believe garage with his printmaking materials, including a printing press!

Garages are notorious for collecting everything from tools to unused sports equipment—everything apart from vehicles. To keep ahead of the holiday sale, Mills recommends a thorough purge to help you get your garage organized and sort through those abandoned rollerblades, skateboards, and deflated footballs to give you back space on your garage shelves.

“Garages become clutter magnets, but clearing those shelves will give you space to store new purchases like home improvement items or larger gifts you may pick up during the sales. Plus, having an organized garage makes finding and accessing items so much easier,” he adds.

4. Pantry

Who doesn’t dream of having an organized pantry so you can walk in and find exactly what you need in an instant? In reality, many of us rummage around to find an essential item that is past its sell-by-date.

Mills says an overcrowded pantry can lead to forgotten food items and unnecessary purchases, which is one thing we all want to avoid to prevent food waste. Clever tips and tricks for organizing your pantry will keep you ahead of the game.

“Now is the time to fully empty your pantry and take inventory of what’s inside before Black Friday, especially with grocery sales around the corner,” advises Mills. “Decluttering your pantry helps you avoid overbuying and reminds you of the non-perishable holiday foods you didn’t go through last year.”

He adds that a tidy pantry makes meal planning easier during the busy holiday season.

5. Closet corners

It’s easy to close your eyes to the clutter behind closed doors and pretend it’s not there. But, although it’s out of sight, it’s still taking up space and stopping you from seeing those older items that are still worth holding on to. Perhaps you have some classic investment pieces that are jumbled among the clutter in your closet and have been forgotten.

Mills suggests tackling these areas now to make room for new clothing purchases, “Closets can get overwhelming fast, especially when you only wear a fraction of what’s inside. Decluttering a few times per year helps you better organize and visualize what you have and, more importantly, what you need,” he says.

Decluttering will help you avoid accidentally purchasing items of clothing that you forgot you already owned and shoved in the back of your closet months ago. And if you follow 7 top tips on how to declutter like a pro , you’ll your closet will never have been more organized.

Clutter busting: My golden rule

I’m not advising you to get rid of items you still need to make room for new purchases, but I have a golden rule in my house that I try to follow — most of the time! It’s the one-in-one-out method . It’s as simple as that. When I buy a new product, whether it’s a cozy new throw or a new kitchen appliance, I always make sure something goes out in exchange.

Recycle and donate

It doesn’t need to go to landfill unless it’s beyond repair or reuse. I tend to ask friends and family and within my street’s Whatsapp group, to see if anyone can put the item to good use. I also regularly donate to a local charity, although if you’re doing the same, always check before donating electrical items, as some charities have restrictions on what they will accept.