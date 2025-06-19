What is the 'ex rule'? Meet the new cleaning hack that could help you break up with clutter

I’m always on the search for a good decluttering hack, but I thought I’d heard it all when the gross “poop rule” arrived. Now I’m not so sure. After watching a home organization show, I discovered the “ex rule”.

No pun intended, but it's split our home team down the middle.

It made me chuckle when I first heard how the decluttering tip works, but then I gave it some more thought, and I realized that it's an excellent way of parting with old clutter — but maybe too effective. Depending on how you and your ex parted ways, this decluttering hack could leave you with an empty house!

What is the “ex rule”?

The idea behind the “ex rule” was shared by decluttering genie Dilly Cater, founder of Declutter Dollies and presenter on ‘Sort Your Life Out’, a decluttering show broadcast by the BBC.

During the show, Carter explains, “When you look at an item, think about how much you want to keep it.”

She goes on to explain that you have to imagine your ex, who you never want to see again, still has the item.

In that scenario, she says you need to ask yourself, “Would I go through the embarrassment of calling them to get it back?”

Carter adds, “Because if you would, you really want it. If you wouldn’t, then it goes.”

The “ex rule” is up for debate

But rather than take my word for it, I asked around the Tom’s Guide team for their thoughts on the “ex rule”.

Millie Fender, Managing Editor for Homes, shares my exact thoughts.

“I’m all for a good decluttering hack, but I’m struggling to think of anything — literally a single thing — that would make it worthwhile to contact my ex,” she says.

“But, if your ex is less of a [redacted] than mine, I can see the benefit of weighing up the value of a pair of shoes, or your favorite sweater, against the embarrassment of having to contact someone you’d really rather not speak to,” she adds.

"Sure, you can clean poop out of your things, but God, I wouldn’t put myself through the torture of actually speaking to one of my exes” Nikita Achanta, Staff Writer

Considering the decluttering method, Fender says, “This hack definitely sparks an interesting way of evaluating how much you really want or need something, but if I used it, I think it’d leave me sitting in an empty apartment.”

Nikita Achanta, Staff Writer, would freak out if she had to ask an ex for her stuff back, as she believes “exes can’t be friends”.

Although she says, “I actually prefer this decluttering method over the “poop rule”. Sure, you can clean poop out of your things, but God, I wouldn’t put myself through the torture of actually speaking to one of my exes”

At the other extreme, Erin Bashford, staff writer, would go for it. “Honestly, I’d get anything back from an ex because I am petty, and they don’t deserve to hoard my beloved belongings,” she says.

“Joking aside, I would almost certainly fight any man if he tried to keep hold of my MacBook Pro, Patagonia puffer jacket (that keeps me warm in 1°F weather), vintage horse-patterned fleece, and any of my houseplants. So, it looks like I’d cut down on 90% of my belongings if I tried this decluttering hack — oops.”

"Joking aside, I would almost certainly fight any man if he tried to keep hold of my MacBook Pro" Erin Bashford, Staff Writer

There's definitely a clear divide among the team, but I'm curious to know how this hack will go down with our readers.

So, next time you’re ready for a declutter, will you try the “ex rule”, or is it one step too far?