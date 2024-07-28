7 cheap landscaping ideas that will transform your yard, according to design experts

We all want a beautifully landscaped backyard, but not everyone has the budget, or the time, to rip out their current design and start again. Perhaps you want to make more space so you can install an inflatable hot tub, or you're in need of a chill-out zone for the evening, complete with solar lights. There are plenty of ways to make small changes to your space that will allow you to enjoy the rest of your summer outside.

Whatever you desire, it doesn’t need to cost a fortune. With some clever ideas, you can spruce up your backyard without splashing out. We spoke to Matt Draycoo, senior designer at Hekla Saunas, and Ali Wooldridge, expert and co-founder at Gardenesque, to share their top tips for soft landscaping on a budget.

Get ready to kickstart your outdoor transformation with these 7 budget ideas.

1. Create zones

Constructing zones in your backyard can help create structure and can work no matter the shape of your yard. However, before going ahead, consider how the space will be used and whether you need to plan for any practical considerations.

Wooldridge suggests, “Divide your space into different functional areas according to your preferences and plan the layout of each zone based on how the space will be used. You could create a designated sit-down area where you place your furniture and set this up close to the entry of your house to reduce path travel and make it easier when bringing food and drink in and out.”

Another example is creating a vegetable patch. Rather than setting it up anywhere in your garden, Wooldridge suggests positioning it where it will attract plenty of sun. I know from experience that my vegetables don’t perform nearly as well when positioned in partial shade rather than full sun.

2. Design a focal point

Add some wow to your backyard with a focal point that captures attention. Wooldridge suggests adding a secluded seating area with a bench and flowers at the bottom of your yard or a painted wall or fence with strategically hung plants to create a pleasant view.

If you want to add seating as a focal point, arbor seats work well; apart from adding height, climbers can be grown over them to create a decorative feature. You can easily pay over $500 for a wooden garden arbor seat, but this Winado Arbor Garden Arch Bench is $154 at Target.

Alternatively, Draycoo adds, “If you want to make a big item such as a hot tub or sauna the focal point, place shrubs, climbing plants, and bushes around or near it. Not only will it look inviting, but when placed correctly, the plants will also offer extra privacy.”

3. Add a DIY walkway or seating area

Rather than laying expensive paving stones, you can create a walkway or seating area using gravel and bark. Draycoo says the materials are easy to lay and can be added on top of a landscaping fabric.

“Creating the designated area or walkway can be as simple as marking out the space with stones, digging the turf, laying the fabric to prevent weeds, and filling it with the preferred materials,” he says, “But be sure to lay quality weed control fabric first and check that the soil beneath is reasonably leveled.” You can get barriers, such as this 13x65ft weed barrier fabric, for $65 at Amazon.

4. Reshape your flowerbeds

It doesn’t always take a big change to switch up your space by altering the shape of your flower beds. Wooldridge says, “Using tools such as shears, half-moon edgers and spades, you can opt for straight edges to create a slick look or curved edges for a more natural look. Curved edges are also great for breaking up long, rectangular gardens.”

She also has a top tip for neatness, “To ensure good, straight lines, use a short plank of wood as a cutting guide. If you prefer curved edges, a garden hose can be used to map out your curves and act as a cutting guide.”

This is a cheap hack that won’t cost you a cent if you’ve already got the right tools for the job.

Top tip

Don't be restricted by thinking that a plant border should be curved. Straight edges can give a strong structure to your yard, while planting can help to soften the hard edges.

5. Tidy up your borders

It’s surprising how tidying your flower and lawn borders can impact your backyard’s overall appearance. And, again, as mentioned above, it will only cost you your time.

“Borders create a professional, landscaped look and you can use them to separate areas such as grass from paths or to stop flowers and plants from spreading,” says Wooldridge.

In fact, I used this $49 garden tool — and my yard has never looked neater. I’ve also already followed her hack on making your own edging with materials such as stones and bricks.

“Collect large stones in different shapes and sizes and place them in a row around the border of the designated area. If you opt for bricks, be sure to dig a trench the same size as the bricks, add a little sand to the bottom and then lay them next to each other,” she advises.

“Other options include chicken wire or wire mesh panels, which can be bent and shaped to give a more rustic look,” she adds.

6. Highlight areas with solar lights

We often talk about creating ambient lighting in our homes, but it can also be used creatively outside. And from an energy-saving perspective, the power will be generated from the sun rather than your electricity network. But with so many types to choose from, including string lights and pathway lights, you’ll be asking yourself which solar lights should I buy?

Draycoo suggests placing string lights around trees and shrubs and adding solar lights alongside pathways to act as a focal point at night — all will add an extra dimension to your space. I’ve also placed string solar lights around a garden arbor, which looks beautiful when lit up at night. Although, Draycoo warns, “To protect wildlife such as bats and insects, be sure to use soft lighting.”

7. Add a splash of color with paint

One way to make your space pop is to keep everything freshly painted. Wooldridge says, “A new coat of paint or varnish can help things like fences, seating, walls, pots and even guttering look brand new.” She suggests pastel pinks, lilacs, and blues, which are perfect summer colors.

However, you don’t necessarily have to add bright colors for a dramatic effect. “If your garden is already home to brightly colored flowers, plants, and accessories, then you could always opt for painting other items black to create an instant impact. Plus, black never dates, so you can keep the same color scheme all year,” she says.

Top tip

I have an unattractive fence opposite my kitchen window, which is to the side of my house. Instead of painting the whole fence panels to give it a lift, I opted to add a spot of interest with a floral stencil. I created a regular pattern with the stencil and applied the paint with a stencil brush.