Forget Galaxy S25 Ultra — Samsung reportedly developing 500MP camera sensor

Samsung is working hard on the Galaxy S25 series of phones, but that doesn't mean the company isn't preparing for the S26 and beyond. A new rumor suggests photographers might want to hold off on the Galaxy S25 phones in favor of a later model, as the company could include an impressive 500MP sensor.

The leak comes from the reliable Jukanlosreve on X. In the post, they claim that Samsung is already working on a high-resolution camera sensor that could be the primary shooter on a future phone. "Samsung is working on a 3-layer stacked image sensor for Apple, while simultaneously developing a 500MP sensor for its own Galaxy devices," reads the X post.

They didn't specify which upcoming Samsung phone would receive the camera. However, we're confident it won't be the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as those have been reliably reported to feature the same 200MP sensor found on the S24 Ultra.

Samsung might target the Galaxy S26 Ultra for its more potent camera technology. Still, depending on the development, it could come to a phone later, like the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Either way, we're confident an Ultra version will get it, as the base models typically get more affordable cameras than the Ultra.

How it could impact future Galaxy Ultra models

As we creep into higher and higher resolution cameras, the differences in actual image quality become less noticeable. However, saying it is the only company offering 500MP shooters on its phones looks excellent on a marketing sheet. And if optimized well (which I'd expect it to be because it's Samsung and the company is known for phones that take stellar pictures), it could create some of the most visually attractive photos of any phone.

Samsung could theoretically redefine the modern camera system, especially when you factor in the improvements we've seen over the years in how AI and better pixel binning algorithms enhance photos. By leaning on a 500MP sensor, Samsung could at eliminate one of the telephoto cameras in its flagship model.

We've seen how phones like the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 make great use of pixel binning to deliver 'optical-like' quality despite not having dedicated telephoto lens. With so much data and information from a 500MP sensor, Samsung could really expose more detail in it to offer better digital zoom performance.

Samsung could be developing a sensor for Apple

Of course, there's always the Apple iPhone, which is also mentioned in Jukanlosreve's X post. "Samsung is currently developing a “3-layer stacked” image sensor in a PD-TR-Logic configuration for Apple," reads the post.

If true, this would mean Apple could stop using Sony lenses in favor of Samsung, which could mean Samsung beats itself. "This sensor is more advanced than Sony’s existing Exmor RS, and I believe it cannot be ruled out as a potential candidate for the main sensor," Jukanlosreve continued.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has already had its benchmarks leaked. We've also heard about a potentially life-saving feature making its way to Samsung's next phones. We've also heard that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a much brighter screen than we first thought, but we'll have to wait and see.