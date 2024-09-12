Amazon slashes prices on top-rated Ninja air fryers, blenders and more — 9 deals I’d shop from $49

Affordable, versatile and long-lasting, Ninja kitchen appliances are some of the most sought-after products on the market. From air fryers to blenders (and everything in between), the brand also happens to make some of the top-rated kitchen appliances we've tested — many of which are currently on sale at Amazon.

When it comes to the best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 on sale for $89 at Amazon landed the number one spot for overall performance. If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven, which is came out as the winner in our best toaster oven tests and is $70 off on Amazon.

For these and many more great deals from Ninja, keep scrolling to check out my 9 favorite kitchen appliances from the sale.

Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 4 lbs of French fries or 5 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

From delicious lattes and macchiatos to cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks, this Ninja does it all. It can make speciality brews, classic, rich, or over-ice coffee in a variety of sizes, making it a true jack of all trades. Simply add your grounds and you're good to go, with a fold-away frother included, too.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Save $40 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja Foodi. When testing the best toaster ovens, this model ranked as the easiest to use. That’s because the control panel is entirely contained on the handle which is both easy to see and access, as well as navigate. In testing, we found it baked and roasted well — producing a tender and crispy whole chicken. We also liked that there’s 10 functions to choose from and the option to cook on two levels. Check out our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System: was $349 now $269 @ Amazon

No one likes to be cutting, chopping or dicing in the kitchen with a dull blade — and thanks to this Ninja knife set, you won't ever have to. The 17-piece set comes with a variety of cooking knives, eight steak knives and a knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, NeverDull Technology is conveniently built into the storage block to ensure your knives stay razor sharp for up to 10 years.