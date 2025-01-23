A new study just revealed a surprising benefit of air frying over other cooking methods

Air fryers have become an increasingly popular way to cook food. Why? Well, they offer a healthier, more affordable, and time-efficient option. So, picking up one of the best air fryers has never seemed so enticing. And, thanks to the results of a study by the University of Birmingham, they are also the best option for reducing indoor air pollution.

According to the research, “People spend, on average, more than 80% of their time indoors, with cooking emissions contributing significantly to indoor air pollution.”

While we may not be aware of it, indoor air pollution can be a real problem. The World Health Organization reports that it, “leads to noncommunicable diseases including stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer.” Whilst you can certainly tackle the problem with one of the best air purifiers, there are other changes that can be made in your home — like air frying.

The research focused on carrying out various methods for cooking a chicken breast; deep-frying, boiling, stir-frying, pan-frying, and air frying.

With each method, they detected the resulting pollution and ran comparisons. This is where air-frying came out on top. Speaking to Health, study author Christian Pfrang said, “Switching from pan-frying and stir-frying to air frying will substantially decrease indoor air pollutant exposure.”

The benefits of air frying

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Aside from the reduction of indoor air pollution, there’s a considerable amount of perks to air frying. It’s healthier as it uses less oil and allows oil to drip out. It also creates an even cooking environment resulting in crispier food that is less high in fat by circulating the hot air — all of which results in less oil and fats.

It’s quicker as the food drawer is a smaller area to heat up than an oven or larger pans. Plus, the air frying process uses a powerful fan to send hot air around the entire area, meaning it cooks everything quickly.

And, it’s cost-effective as air fryers are notoriously cheaper than the majority of ovens. Also, given the fact they're quicker at cooking, you'll spend less on electricity.

The bottom line

Air frying is a healthy alternative not just for you, but as the University of Birmingham's study reveals, for your entire home and the environment, too. There's at least 9 things to think about when buying an air fryer from size, to setting, to spend, but now you can also consider the impact it has on your indoor pollution.

The research shows that oil-based cooking methods will increase the risk of pollution in your home, and since air fryers are known for using less oil, they're a great way to lower that risk.