5 Black Friday Shark deals that are actually worth it — save up to $300 right now
Powerful cleaning, unbeatable prices
Black Friday brings some of the best home appliance discounts of the year, and I've spotted some particularly good Shark cleaning deals. Shark is a name that is consistently highly-rated and outperforms other brands in our testing.
Shark continues to be a trusted name in home appliances, backed by years of reliable performance. If you're looking to invest in the latest smart tech, or want guaranteed performance at a cheaper price point, these Shark deals at Amazon are seriously worth considering.
Top Shark deals
The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed.
This clever 2-in-1 handles both wet and dry messes in one pass. The Shark HydroVac MessMaster is particularly good for homes with pets or kids, as it vacuums while washing hard floors. The self-cleaning system keeps maintenance simple, and it stores compactly despite its dual functionality. At almost 50% off, it's a solid deal.
The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a budget-friendly option that punches above its price point for pet owners. The self-cleaning brushroll handles pet hair without tangling, while the HEPA filter traps allergens effectively. It's ideal for quick cleanups and daily maintenance.
Taking the No. 1 spot for cordless vacuums in our best vacuum cleaners buying guide, the Shark Clean & Empty combines powerful suction with hassle-free maintenance. Its self-emptying feature makes cleaning a breeze, while the lightweight design ensures easy maneuverability. With $120 off, you're getting top-tier performance at an unbeatable price.
Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum — their smartest vacuum yet — gets a massive $300 price cut in this Black Friday sale. The AI mapping ensures efficient cleaning routes, while voice control lets you target specific rooms or messes. And the self-empty base means you can forget about vacuuming for up to 60 days. This is a great option for homes with pets.
