5 Black Friday Shark deals that are actually worth it — save up to $300 right now

Black Friday brings some of the best home appliance discounts of the year, and I've spotted some particularly good Shark cleaning deals. Shark is a name that is consistently highly-rated and outperforms other brands in our testing.

Shark continues to be a trusted name in home appliances, backed by years of reliable performance. If you're looking to invest in the latest smart tech, or want guaranteed performance at a cheaper price point, these Shark deals at Amazon are seriously worth considering.

Top Shark deals

Shark Steam & Scrub Mop: : was $159 now $99 at Amazon The Shark Steam & Scrub is a serious upgrade from traditional mops. The rotating pads and steam combination on actually scrubs floors rather than just wiping them, making quick work of stuck-on messes. It's perfect for sealed hardwood and tile floors, with no harsh chemicals needed.

Shark HydroVac MessMaster Corded Vaccum: was $249 now $129 at Amazon This clever 2-in-1 handles both wet and dry messes in one pass. The Shark HydroVac MessMaster is particularly good for homes with pets or kids, as it vacuums while washing hard floors. The self-cleaning system keeps maintenance simple, and it stores compactly despite its dual functionality. At almost 50% off, it's a solid deal.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick : was $259 now $149 at Amazon The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a budget-friendly option that punches above its price point for pet owners. The self-cleaning brushroll handles pet hair without tangling, while the HEPA filter traps allergens effectively. It's ideal for quick cleanups and daily maintenance.