5 affordable Stanley Cup alternatives you can buy now — for $30 or less

Stanley Cups have exploded in popularity, thanks to viral social media coverage and a good quality product. Fans have particularly been drawn to the large size of the tumblers, which makes daily hydration easier, and the effective insulation, which works as well for hot beverages as it does for cold. At $35-50, depending on whether you go for the 30 oz or 40 oz size, these tumblers aren’t cheap, yet that hasn’t stopped shoppers from swarming the shelves to try and get their hands on a coveted Stanley Cup.

This has created a challenge for retailers who are trying to keep up with the sudden rise in demand. Stanley Cups are frequently sold out, especially in the most popular colors. For some shoppers, there’s a second challenge: the price tag. It costs $45 for a standard edition 40 oz tumbler, which isn’t in everyone’s budget. Lastly, there have been recent concerns about the presence of lead in the bottom of each Stanley Cup. The company has confirmed each quencher has a lead pellet in its base, but said this area is fully sealed and lead exposure would only be possible if the Stanley Cup is sufficiently damaged. Still, some people would prefer a fully lead-free alternative.

If you’re interested in a large-format, insulated tumbler but don’t want to pay for the original Stanley Cup, there are several compelling dupes that are available right now. All of these options are $30 or less, yet will still get the job done. You may even find a favorite you like more than the original.

1. Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

The Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler shares the same silhouette as the Stanley Cup, with a tapered base that allows it to fit into a standard size cup holder. This means you can take your tumbler with you on-the-go, for maximum hydration in a portable format.

The upper portion of the tumbler is larger, able to accommodate 40oz of liquid, with an ergonomic handle for comfortable drinking. Double-walled and vacuum insulation ensures that your hot drinks stay hot and your cold drinks stay cold, with some reviewers claiming that the temperature control is effective for multiple days at a time. Even the straws are well-insulated, although the lid is described more as “leak-resistant,” not “leak-proof.”

The Simple Modern tumbler comes in several trendy shades so shoppers can choose the colors they like best, although you might need to look at different retailers to find the full spectrum of colors. Customers love that the materials are durable, thanks to stainless steel interiors and copper-coated insulation, so your $30 investment should last you years of use.

Simple Modern 40 oz tumbler: $29 at Target

The cupholder friendly Simple Modern tumbler features a tapered shape and is made from premium 18/8 stainless steel. Designed to keep drinks hot or cold, it comes in a choice of four different colors. The vacuum sealed area is coated in copper for additional insulation and an ergonomic handle makes it easy to use on-the-go.

2. Quencher Adventure 40 oz Tumbler

Although the price tag ($24, Amazon) is already appealing, the Quencher Adventure 40 oz Tumbler is frequently on sale for as low as $17 — less than half the price of a Stanley Cup.

These tumblers have the same iconic silhouette as their more expensive counterpart, with vacuum insulation and a lid with straw for convenient sipping. The materials are high quality despite the lower price, with an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior and a ‘no-sweat’ exterior.

Anyone concerned about contaminants can be confident that this tumbler is BPA-free. You also won’t need to compromise on appearances: the Quencher Adventure is available in 19 different designs, with some block color options and some multi-tone options. While some customers have reported leaking from the lid when it is tipped over, there is a silicone straw holder that helps reduce spillage from basic bumping and jostling around.

Included in the price is a white rubber bottom, which also helps reduce the risk of slipping on smooth surfaces. This is a great affordable option for anyone who wants the volume and insulation of a Stanley Cup, but is willing to slightly compromise on quality for a better price.

Quencher Adventure 40 oz Tumbler: was $24 now $17 at Amazon

This vacuum-sealed Stanley Cup alternative is a basic but affordable option that comes in a choice of 19 different colorways. It's dishwasher safe and weighs in at 1.48 lbs. Standing 11inches high and 5.9 inches wide it comes with a removable twist lid and straw with a silicone surround to avoid spills and drips.

3. WINSA 32 oz Glass Tumbler

For total peace of mind when it comes to your tumbler’s materials, consider WINSA’s 32 oz Glass Tumbler. It’s slightly smaller than the larger Stanley Cup (40 oz) but larger than the 30 oz, so this is a great midpoint for anyone looking for something in between.

The main body of the tumbler is made from high-grade, thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass that has been thickened for greater durability. Using glass means you can avoid the potential metallic taste that some stainless steel products give to beverages. An eco-friendly bamboo lid caps the tumbler and is wrapped with food-safe silicone for a spill-proof experience. This silicone is also used as a sleeve over the glass, for easier and safer portability.

As with the other options on this list, the tumbler features the same top-heavy design that enables it to fit into standard issue cup holders, with an ergonomic handle. Although the glass itself is unpainted (and therefore lead-free,) shoppers can choose between several different colors of silicone to showcase their personal aesthetic.

Even with all these high-quality details, the WINSA tumbler is affordable ($24, Amazon) at full price, but is often even cheaper thanks to frequent $5 coupons.

WINSA 32 oz Glass Tumbler: $24 at Amazon

A dishwasher-safe glass tumbler made from thickened borosilicate glass that benefits from a silicone sleeve with useful intake levels marked on it. It comes in a choice of eight colorways and features a bamboo lid and silicone wrapping to avoid spills. It measures 10.4 inches high and 5 inches wide.

4. Ozark Trail 40 oz Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

The most competitively-priced tumbler on this list, the Ozark Trail 40 oz Vacuum Insulated Tumbler costs under $15 when you buy from Walmart. You won’t get quite as long-lasting a performance as the best insulated tumblers out there, but Ozark Trail still supports at least 6 hours of heat retention for warm drinks and 25 hours of chill retention for cold beverages.

At 40 oz, it can accommodate large volumes and the food-grade stainless steel is rust-proof and free of any lingering metallic taste. It has a narrowed base to fit into standard cup holders, plus a larger upper half that supports a detachable lid with two different openings: one for a straw and one to drink from directly.

The lid screws onto the tumbler for a spill-proof effect and the exterior has a sweat-proof, BPA-free finish. There are 12 possible shades for this tumbler, including a couple of unique multi-tone choices for greater personalization. Finally, despite the low price, this tumbler should last you a while and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, use after use.

Ozark Trail 40 oz Vacuum Insulated Tumbler: $14 at Walmart

The Ozark Trail tumbler comes in 12 colorways, weighs in at 1.29 lbs and will keep your hot drinks warm for up to 6 hours. Cool drinks stay chilled for 25 hours and the tumbler is dishwasher safe which makes cleaning it a cinch. Meanwhile, the screw-on lid keeps spills to a minimum.



5. Osse 40 oz Tumbler

Stanley Cup may get all the big press attention, but Osse has its own fanbase: this 40 oz tumbler is a bestseller on Amazon. Made from stainless steel, it’s coated with a powder-paint finish that’s scratch-resistant and looks expensive.

Customers can shop from 8 different matte colors, all in appealing pastel shades and then one classic black colorway. While some brands have a white or metallic straw, this one is color matched to the outer finish. The Osse tumbler is not just pretty on the eyes, but it’s also a powerful performer: the brand reports that its insulation system can keep drinks hot or cold for up to 30 hours, while its lid is 100% airtight and leak-proof.

Not only is the handle ergonomic, but it’s designed to be friendly to both right- and left-handed customers. While many people like to use the straw to drink from, this tumbler does include the option to flip the tab and drink directly from the vessel. As with every tumbler on this list, it has the same silhouette to accommodate standard size cup holders, but it also features a slip-proof bottom so you can take it with you and place it on any smooth surface, without fear of it falling over.

Of course, for all this performance you will need to spend a little more than some of the cheaper options on this list — but look out for sales on Amazon, which occur frequently.

Osse 40 oz Tumbler: was $29 now $24 at Amazon

A worthy alternative to the Stanley Cup thanks to durable 18/8 stainless steel construction and powder paint finish for scratch resistance. The cupholder friendly tumbler keeps drinks cold for 30 hours or hot for 8 hours and comes in 4 color options with a tapered design and comfortable handle. Features an airtight and leak-proof lid to avoid any unwanted spills while you're out and about.

Why hydration is important

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying hydrated is one of those things we hear about often, and for good reason. From speeding up your metabolism to brightening your skin and reducing headaches, drinking plenty of liquids has a number of health benefits. While water should be your go-to drink of choice, enjoying coffee or tea will also help to keep your hydration levels topped up.

When it comes to how much water, or liquid, you should drink every day — that depends on a number of factors. Obviously, you should listen to your body and both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Nutrition Board (FNB) say you should drink to thirst. That said, if you need a ballpark, the FNB says as a goal, women should aim for around 2.7 liters per day, and men should drink about 3.7 liters of water.

A gallon of water is 3.7 liters and you can find out here exactly what happens to your body when you drink a gallon of water each day for a month.