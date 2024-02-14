Stanley Black Chroma Collection — where to find the new Quenchers
Get Stanley's Black Chroma collection before they sell out
Stanley makes some of the best water bottles and best travel coffee mugs we've tested. Popularized by health influencers on TikTok, the Stanley Quencher is one of the company's most recognized tumblers. On February 15 at 12 p.m. (ET), Stanley will release its Black Chroma collection, which consists of a 30-ounce Quencher ($45), 40-ounce Quencher ($55), and 1-quart Classic Legendary bottle ($49).
What sets the Black Chroma collection apart from Stanley's existing Quenchers is an iridescent band that gives each tumbler a unique prism-like sparkle. They're otherwise similar to Stanley's traditional Quenchers and made of recycled stainless steel with a double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep ice water cold for up to 40 hours.
If you have your eyes set on the new tumblers, here's where you can buy them. Just note that the Stanley Quencher Black Chroma collection is expected to sell out fast. Alternatively, earlier this week Stanley added eight new colors to its Quencher collection as part of its Annual Color Palette. You can shop the new colors from $20 at Amazon.
Where to buy Stanley Black Chroma Tumblers
Stanley Quencher Black Chroma (30 oz) Tumbler: for $45 @ Stanley
The 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
Check stock: $45 @ Amazon
Stanley Quencher Black Chroma (40 oz) Tumbler: for $55 @ Stanley
Feeling extra thirsty? This Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler holds 40 ounces of liquid and fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for two days.
Check stock: $55 @ Amazon
Stanley Black Chroma Classic Legendary Bottle: for $49 @ Stanley
The Classic Legendary Bottle can features a stopper that twists open for a smooth pour. Meanwhile, the iconic lid doubles as an insulated 6-ounce cup. This 1-quart bottle keeps hot coffee or tea at the perfect temp for 24 hours, providing long-lasting warmth.
Check stock: $49 @ Amazon
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
