Stanley Black Chroma Collection — where to find the new Quenchers

Stanley makes some of the best water bottles and best travel coffee mugs we've tested. Popularized by health influencers on TikTok, the Stanley Quencher is one of the company's most recognized tumblers. On February 15 at 12 p.m. (ET), Stanley will release its Black Chroma collection, which consists of a 30-ounce Quencher ($45), 40-ounce Quencher ($55), and 1-quart Classic Legendary bottle ($49).

What sets the Black Chroma collection apart from Stanley's existing Quenchers is an iridescent band that gives each tumbler a unique prism-like sparkle. They're otherwise similar to Stanley's traditional Quenchers and made of recycled stainless steel with a double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep ice water cold for up to 40 hours.

If you have your eyes set on the new tumblers, here's where you can buy them. Just note that the Stanley Quencher Black Chroma collection is expected to sell out fast. Alternatively, earlier this week Stanley added eight new colors to its Quencher collection as part of its Annual Color Palette. You can shop the new colors from $20 at Amazon.

Where to buy Stanley Black Chroma Tumblers

Stanley Quencher Black Chroma (30 oz) Tumbler: for $45 @ Stanley

The 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.

Check stock: $45 @ Amazon

Stanley Quencher Black Chroma (40 oz) Tumbler: for $55 @ Stanley

Feeling extra thirsty? This Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler holds 40 ounces of liquid and fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for two days.

Check stock: $55 @ Amazon