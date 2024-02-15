Forget Stanley Cups – this colorful high-tech tumbler is 50% off on Amazon right now
A thirst-quenching dupe at a wallet-friendly price
Stanley Cups — no, not the hockey trophy — are having a major moment in the cultural spotlight. Hipper, sleeker, and more colorful than the rickety Stanley thermoses of yore, Gen-Z has fully embraced the modern version with all its vacuum-sealed beverage chilling and warming power. And now you can, too, for much less.
For a limited time, Amazon has Soufull 40-ounce stainless steel travel tumblers on sale for 50% off. That knocks the price down to just $20 for this large, colorful lid, straw and handle-equipped vessel. The same on-brand version from Stanley will run you between $45 and $50 by comparison.
Soufull 40-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler (w/ handle, lid, straw): was $40 now $20 @ Amazon
I don’t know about you, but $40 seems like an awful lot of money to spend on a travel mug. However, $20 is much more justifiable. This one may not be a Stanley Cup, but it does come highly recommended, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 2.3K+ reviews. With no shortage of fun styles to choose from — I like green and white — the Soufull tumbler makes a great and hip gift.
Looking for more great deals on cool stuff? We’ve got you covered, fam. The new Stanley Black Croma Collection is slightly discounted, also via Amazon. Outside of the thirst-quenching space, super-fly and functional Arc’teryx jackets are on sale, including my go-to synthetic insulated hoodie. The North Face also has impressive outerwear deals, as does Merrell, including options for just $69.
Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd.
