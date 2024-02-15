Forget Stanley Cups – this colorful high-tech tumbler is 50% off on Amazon right now

Stanley Cups — no, not the hockey trophy — are having a major moment in the cultural spotlight. Hipper, sleeker, and more colorful than the rickety Stanley thermoses of yore, Gen-Z has fully embraced the modern version with all its vacuum-sealed beverage chilling and warming power. And now you can, too, for much less.

For a limited time, Amazon has Soufull 40-ounce stainless steel travel tumblers on sale for 50% off . That knocks the price down to just $20 for this large, colorful lid, straw and handle-equipped vessel. The same on-brand version from Stanley will run you between $45 and $50 by comparison.

Soufull 40-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler (w/ handle, lid, straw): was $40 now $20 @ Amazon

I don’t know about you, but $40 seems like an awful lot of money to spend on a travel mug. However, $20 is much more justifiable. This one may not be a Stanley Cup, but it does come highly recommended, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 2.3K+ reviews. With no shortage of fun styles to choose from — I like green and white — the Soufull tumbler makes a great and hip gift.