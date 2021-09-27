Metroid Dread hands-on: Samus returns in style

Metroid Dread is a game 19 years in the making — and, against all odds, it seems like it was worth the wait. Since Metroid Fusion debuted for the Game Boy Advance in 2002, we’ve had new 3D Metroid games, and 2D Metroid remakes, but a new 2D Metroid has eluded us. Metroid Dread will continue Samus Aran’s saga at long last, and after an hour and a half with the game, I am positively stoked to play more.

I went hands-on with Metroid Dread at a Nintendo press event, which also doubled as my first experience with the Nintendo Switch OLED. The game and the console go beautifully together, each one complementing the other’s strengths. Metroid Dread is a gorgeous, fast-paced game; the Switch OLED displays it with a large, colorful screen. It’s no coincidence that the two products will launch on the same day: October 8, 2021.

Perfecting the formula

(Image credit: Future)

The “Metroidvania” genre didn’t get its name by accident. Metroid on the NES pioneered the “explore the world, get new abilities, re-explore old areas” formula, and Metroid Dread is in the process of perfecting it. Based on my time with the game, there’s nothing radically new or different about the gameplay in Metroid Dread. Instead, Nintendo has refined and polished the formula, making the game both instantly recognizable and compulsively playable.

After the events of Metroid Fusion (if you haven’t played the series in 19 years, Metroid Dread gives you a recap), bounty hunter Samus Aran journeys to the deadly Planet ZDR. There, she hopes to learn more about the mysterious Parasite X, the deadly Metroids. Once there, however, she discovers the impossible: a living member of the long-dead Chozo race.

If you’ve played the previous games in the series, you’ll know why this is significant. If not, all you need to know is that Samus is trapped on an enormous, dangerous planet, and she’ll need to explore her surroundings and upgrade her equipment to survive.

At first, your abilities in Metroid Dread are limited. Samus can run, jump and shoot, as usual, but not much else. This time around, however, Samus does have one other intrinsic ability: sliding under narrow surfaces. This lets her squeeze through tight spaces early on, rather than having to track down the traditional Morph Ball upgrade. The slide facilitates a few cool escapes from tough enemies, but doesn’t radically change gameplay otherwise.

In fact, what struck me most about Metroid Dread was just how easily I fell into the rhythm of the thing. The last 2D Metroid game that came out was Metroid: Samus Returns on the 3DS. Metroid Dread looks slicker and runs better, but the two games have exactly the same DNA, right down to Samus’ melee counter and free-aim abilities. As in most Metroid titles, there’s just a little bit of expository dialogue here and there. Otherwise, it’s Samus against a hostile alien world, and the only way to progress is to check your map and see where you haven’t been yet.

The early upgrades in Metroid Dread are a mix of old and new equipment. Samus gets missiles and a charge shot, which help her open specific doors and take down larger enemies. These have been around for decades, and should feel immediately familiar to any series fan. However, this time around, Samus also gets the Spider Magnet and the Phantom Cloak. The former lets her climb glowing blue walls, while the latter lets her become invisible for short periods of time, potentially at the expense of her health. Like every other upgrade in the game, these abilities help Samus traverse the environment and fight enemies, depending on how you deploy them.

E.M.M.I. and the Omega Cannon

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For the most part, Metroid Dread seems like a modern take on a traditional Metroid game, with few concessions to more recent Metroidvania design. The story is light and atmospheric; it has no RPG mechanics; the only guidance you get boils down to “explore the next area.” But Metroid Dread does have two new gameplay features: the E.M.M.I. robots and the Omega Cannon.

While the E.M.M.I.s and the Omega Cannon don’t change Metroid Dread’s core gameplay, they do change the cadence of certain sections quite a bit. As you explore Planet ZDR, you’ll occasionally come across predatory white robots called E.M.M.I.s. These mechanical monsters hunt via sound, meaning that Samus will have to sneak her way past them without drawing their attention. If they give chase, they can kill Samus in one hit.

I’m of two minds about the E.M.M.I. sections. Evading them can be tense and exciting, particularly once you have the Phantom Cloak, and have to decide whether it’s worth sacrificing health to stay hidden. Outwitting the E.M.M.I.s is usually not difficult, and Nintendo has designed the levels in such a way that each escape feels narrow and exciting. On the other hand, having to stop exploring to simply run instead can break the flow of the game, particularly if you get stuck in a certain area and have to revisit E.M.M.I. territory.

To counter the E.M.M.I.s, Samus has the Omega Cannon: a particle beam weapon with a limited number of charges. Somewhere near each E.M.M.I. section, there’s a station where Samus can recharge the Omega Cannon. Then, she can lure an E.M.M.I. into range, take aim at the robot’s glowing red eye, and blast it into oblivion. The Omega Cannon’s charge depletes, and the cycle starts all over when you encounter a new E.M.M.I.

In theory, the Omega Cannon sections work well. They’re intense, and let you set up some clever traps for your robotic pursuers. In practice, however, the free aim for the Omega Cannon is unusually sensitive, resulting in some untimely and obnoxious deaths. Nothing feels more futile than getting a Game Over because your Omega Cannon beam hit an invulnerable spot a few millimeters away from your intended target.

Metroid Dread outlook

(Image credit: Future)

Fans have been waiting almost two decades for Metroid Dread, and I don’t think they’ll be disappointed. The game is classic Metroid, top to bottom, with no fluff, no filler and a handful of interesting new ideas. The story has the potential to answer some longstanding series questions, and the gameplay is as good as it’s ever been.

Tom’s Guide will have a full review of Metroid Dread once the game launches. Until then, you can play Metroid and Super Metroid via the Nintendo Switch Online service — but, oddly enough, not Metroid Fusion.