Galaxy Note 10 Plus Benchmarks: Fast, But Slower Than Last Year's iPhone

No, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus doesn't have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ processor, but even with a standard Snapdragon 855 chipset, Samsung's latest phone is still a performance beast.

We've started testing the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which features 12GB of RAM and faster UFS 3.0 storage alongside that Snapdragon 855, and it offers pretty impressive performance. Here's the results so far.

Geekbench 4

Geekbench 4 (Multicore) Galaxy Note 10 Plus (12GB RAM) 11,210 OnePlus 7 Pro (12GB) 11,227 iPhone XS Max 11,515 Galaxy S10 Plus (8GB) 10,732

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus turned in a fairly high score on Geekbench 4. Its multicore score of 11,210 is among the fastest Android phones ever, as it's neck and neck with the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM. OnePlus' phone hit a slightly higher 11,227 on the same test.

Samsung's Note 10 surpassed the Galaxy S10 Plus on Geekbench, as the latter mustered only 10,732 with its Snapdragon 855 CPU. However, our S10 Plus review unit had just 8GB of RAM.

Even though it's now almost a year old, the iPhone XS Max remains the champ on this test, as it turned in a score of 11,515, thanks to its powerful A12 Bionic chip. And the iPhone 11 and its expected A13 processor should be even faster.

3DMark Sling Shot Extreme

3DMark (OpenGL ES 3.1) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5,781 OnePlus 7 Pro 5,581 Galaxy S10 Plus 5,648 iPhone XS Max 4,339

When it comes to graphics performance, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a powerhouse. It reached a sky-high score of 5,781 on 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme, which is a demanding benchmark that supports OpenGL ES 3.1.

This score obliterates the iPhone XS Max (4,339) and narrowly beats the Galaxy S10 Plus (5,648). The OnePlus 7 Pro (5,581) also fell behind the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Adobe Rush (Video Editing transcode 4K to 1080p)

Adobe Rush (min:sec) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 1:34 iPhone XS Max 0:41 OnePlus 7 Pro N/A Galaxy S10 Plus 1:37

To see how well the Galaxy Note 10 handles a real-world task like video editing, we used the Adobe Rush app, which is available for Android and iOS. For this test, we transcoded a 879MB 4K video to 1080p after applying a transition effect and color filter.

The Galaxy Note 10 completed this task in a fairly speedy 1 minute and 34 seconds, but it was no match for the iPhone XS, which took only 41 seconds. The Galaxy S10 Plus finished only a few seconds behind the Note 10 Plus at 1:37.

Unfortunately, we were not able to get the Adobe Rush app to work on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Display Testing: Brightness, Color and Accuracy

Display brightness (nits) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 686 OnePlus 7 Pro 513 iPhone XS Max 606 Galaxy S10 Plus 625

To determine the quality of a display we use a Klein Instruments K10-A Colorimeter. We first used this to measure brightness in terms of nits. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus's screen turned in one of the highest scores we've seen with a rating of 686 nits.

The Note 10 Plus' display was significantly brighter than the OnePlus 7 Pro (513 nits) and the iPhone XS Max (606 nits). The new Note also outshined the 6.4-inch screen on the Galaxy S10 Plus (625 nits).

Display Color Gamut (sRGB) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 212.4%/124.6%* OnePlus 7 Pro 180% Galaxy S10 Plus 200.3%/136.5%* iPhone XS Max 123%

* Vivid/Natural mode results for Galaxy phones

The Galaxy Note 10's 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display is not only ginormous, it's positively gorgeous, which is backed by our lab results. The panel registered 212% of the sRGB color gamut in Vivid mode and 124.6% in Natural screen mode.

By comparison, the OnePlus 7 Pro reached 180% on this test and the iPhone XS Max hit only 123%. The Galaxy S10 Plus reached 136.5% in Natural mode and 200.3% in vivid mode.

Display Accuracy (Delta-E) Galaxy Note 10 0.25 OnePlus 7 Pro 0.18 iPhone XS Max 0.22 Galaxy S10 Plus 0.29

So how accurate are the colors that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus displays? Very. The panel turned in a Delta-E score of 0.25. On this test, a score of zero is perfect, so the lower the better.

This mark edges out what the Galaxy S10 Plus turned in (0.29) but it's not quite as accurate as the screens on the iPhone XS Max (0.22) or the OnePlus 7 Pro (0.18).

Bottom Line

Overall, the Galaxy Note 10 is a very powerful Android phone, and its display is particularly impressive based on our testing. However, it's disappointing that last year's iPhone is still ahead of Samsung's new flagship on tests like Geekbench and video editing. The Note 10 did pull ahead in graphics performance, though.

It's important to note that this is just our first round of testing for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and we will be performing additional real-world tests for things like opening apps, gaming and other applications. For instance, the Note 10 has a Boot up Booster feature that keeps the 12 most frequently used apps in RAM so they launch faster.

We'll also be running our battery life test and measuring the charge time for the included 25W charger. (The phone's optional 45W charger will have to wait.) Stay tuned for more test results.