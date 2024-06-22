Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Saturday, June 22, #377

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on June 22 for puzzle #377 is massively less complicated than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 1.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #376, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #377. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : One thing after another

: One thing after another 🟩 Green : Kinds of golf clubs

: Kinds of golf clubs 🟦 Blue : Horror movies, with "The"

: Horror movies, with "The" 🟪 Purple: Words for sausage

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle might make you hungry for a ballpark staple, or perhaps a walk on the greens. Of course you could group a few items together or take it easy with a movie night.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #377?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 One thing after another: Chain, series, string, train

Chain, series, string, train 🟩 Kinds of golf clubs: Driver, iron, wedge, wood

Driver, iron, wedge, wood 🟦 Horror movies, with "the": Birds, fog, omen, ring

Birds, fog, omen, ring 🟪 Words for sausage: Brat, dog, frank, link

Perhaps I was hungry when I started this puzzle but I spotted the purple category almost immediately. Brat, dog, frank and link all a summer good time. Maybe I'll get a hot link with some onions today, I say indulge yourself this hot weekend.

Perhaps staying in that outdoors mood is what made grabbing the green category a cinch with driver, iron, wedge and wood jumping out right away.

The yellow category took a skosh longer to grab but only because 'series' didn't feel of a kind with chain, train and string. I wanted a different word there, an actual thing instead of a description.

Blue became a rote fill after that. The other three categories fell so quickly that I didn't notice the theme of Birds, Fog, Omen and Ring until I got to the last four words. It's a nice one though and a neat little capper.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #376, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Friday got weird with category titles that felt like full sentences.

I'll admit, after knocking down amusement park rides immediately, the trick of including Rumpelstiltskin got me. I saw that and Cinderella and combo'd it with David-and-Goliath while looking for a fairy tale connection. I took a strike on that one just to see when there wasn't anything obvious.

That said, underdog and rags-to-riches leapt out and I saw the come-from-behind stories soon after that.

The shortest category title was fairly simple from there. Everything was giving the go-ahead.

The purple category was a purple one. I don't think I ever would have naturally made that connection if it wasn't the last four available words. I get it, Tail, Rump, Butt, and Bump? Bump is not one I got, I don't think I've ever heard the gluteus maximus described as a bump unless someone was flatter than a piece of cardboard. You learn a new slang every day.