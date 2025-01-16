Score! Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC w/ RTX 4070 is $500 off right now

If you're in the market for a new gaming rig, good news: Dell is currently selling one of the best gaming PCs we've tested at a sweet discount.

Right now the Alienware Aurora R16 w/ RTX 4070 on sale for $1,499, which is $500 off the usual $2,000 asking price. Dell is discounting a few different configurations of the R16, but this specific $500 discount is one of the best PC gaming deals I've seen so far this year.

It's not just a great deal, though—I'm also highlighting this deal because it's a great PC from a pretty reputable company. You can check out our Alienware Aurora R16 review to read about how this low-key black monolith delivers good to great performance that's competitive with more expensive gaming PCs, all with a case design that's relatively easy to work inside.

Design-wise, we like the transparent glass side panel that showcases the machine's powerful components and tasteful wiring. There's some RGB lighting surrounding the inner fans, motherboard, and GPU, which gives you room to express yourself if you want to light up your rig. You get plenty of ports to play with, too, including USB-A, USB-C and a headphone jack on the front along with lots more around back.

This may not look like the ostentatious gaming PCs you're used to, but personally I'm a fan of the understated boxy look that Dell has adopted for the Alienware Aurora R16. The company calls it the Legend 3.0 design, and I think the glass panel and honeycomb air vents blend with the subdued RGB-on-black design to give you a powerful PC that looks equally at home in a gaming den or a home office.

If this opportunity isn't for you or it expires before you get a chance to snag one, no worries—it's only one of the best PC gaming deals I've seen this month, and there will lots more to come as retailers discount existing stock to make room for all the new products announced at CES 2025.