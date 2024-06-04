13 best PS5 and PS4 games under $20 in PlayStation’s Days of Play sale

Days of Play is an annual celebration of all things PlayStation and to celebrate the event the PlayStation Store traditionally offers some of its biggest deals of the year , and that’s very much the case in 2024 with loads of the best PS5 games dropping to their lowest prices ever for a limited time.

Across the almost 1,000 discounts in the Days of Play 2024 sale , there are dozens of deals costing $20 or less, and these savings aren’t on disposable titles either. Essential PS5 and PS4 games have been sliced as much as 90% off in this digital store sale. My favorite deals include Hi-Fi Rush for $17 (was $29), Deathloop for $11 (was $59) and LEGO Harry Potter Collection for just $2 (was $19) - that’s not a typo, you can get a whole game for two dollars!

There are so many unmissable deals here that I’m rounding up my favorites down below, and for those who’d prefer a physical disc over a digital download, I’ve also included some of the best PS5 game deals at Amazon and Best Buy. While a few of these cost more than $20, they include discounts on major hits like Spider-Man 2.

Best PlayStation Store deals under $20

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

The annual Days of Play sale has arrived on the PlayStation Store for another year, and it's currently offering some of the biggest discounts on PS5 games of 2024. There are savings on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin and loads more. This sale is set to run through June 13, so be sure to make your picks before it ends.

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sends Sony's plush mascot on another grand quest. While the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet are gone, A Big Adventure offers a series of well-crafted levels for Sackboy to platform through. A joyful game that is ideal for all ages and fully playable in two-player co-op, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great pick at just $19.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $32 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their multiverse counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy for players of all ages.

God of War Ragnarok: was $69 now $39 @Best Buy

This modern classic takes you on a mythical quest for answers and allies before the end of days arrives. A bestseller on the PlayStation 5 and a must-play from GameStop, the game gives you the chance to vanquish Norse gods and monsters with fluid, expressive combat. Venture through nine realms towards the prophesied battle to bring about Ragnarok. With $30 off the normal price, there is no better time to face the end of the Norse world.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

Completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console, The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show, or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first adventure all over again.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The highly anticipated sequel to PS4's exclusive Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lived up to the hype. It sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down a whole new set of fearsome foes including Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Master new powers, and explore new areas of NYC in the biggest superhero game Insomniac has made to date. Spider-Man 2 is a stunning showcase of the PS5.