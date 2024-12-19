Nvidia DLSS 4 leak details huge upgrades coming to RTX 50-series GPUs — higher frame rates, enhanced ray tracing and more

With Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU leaks coming out of the woodwork, we're starting to get an idea of what to expect from Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards just in time for CES 2025. Now, it looks like one of Nvidia's best features is about to get a big update.

Spotted by HardwareLuxx (via VideoCardz), GPU manufacturer INNO3D leaked details of the rumored Nvidia DLSS 4 on its CES 2025 events page. As the page suggests, its GPUs will "highlight new AI-accelerated capabilities giving you the power to innovate with AI."

The new AI-enhanced features hint at Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, offering "even better image quality and higher frame rates." We know DLSS 3 in current Nvidia GPUs uses AI to upscale supported PC games, offering higher resolutions and increased frame rates by "up to 4x," as Nvidia states. However, the leak details even more upgrades and features.

While INNO3D has taken down the post, the leak can still be viewed via Internet Archive. As per the post, here's what Nvidia DLSS 4 may deliver:

Advanced DLSS Technology: Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling offering even better image quality and higher frame rates.

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling offering even better image quality and higher frame rates. Enhanced Ray Tracing: Improved RT cores to deliver more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in games.

Improved RT cores to deliver more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in games. AI-Accelerated Graphics: Improved performance in AI-assisted tasks and better integration of AI in gaming and content creation workflows.

Improved performance in AI-assisted tasks and better integration of AI in gaming and content creation workflows. Neural Rendering Capabilities : Revolutionising how graphics are processed and displayed.

: Revolutionising how graphics are processed and displayed. AI-Enhanced Power Efficiency: More power-efficient, utilising AI to optimise power consumption and thermal management.

More power-efficient, utilising AI to optimise power consumption and thermal management. Improved AI-Driven Upscaling: Beyond gaming, enhanced AI upscaling benefits content creators, offering better quality when scaling up video content.

Beyond gaming, enhanced AI upscaling benefits content creators, offering better quality when scaling up video content. Generative AI Acceleration: Optimisations for accelerating generative AI tasks, aligning with the growing trend in AI content creation.

Interestingly, the leak notes "Neural Rendering Capabilities." We're not sure how this will work in games, or whether this is exclusive to RTX 50-series graphics cards or will trickle down to RTX 40- or RTX 30-series GPUs. At the very least, we know it will somehow upgrade how graphics are presented in PC games.

Otherwise, we can expect plenty of improvements if DLSS 4 is announced, including enhanced ray tracing, AI-accelerated graphics, improved AI upscaling, better power efficiency and more.

With CES 2025 looming, we won't have to wait much longer to know what Nvidia's plans are for its next-gen GPUs. If DLSS 4 is on its way, PC games will look even better and run smoother than before. Well, unless Nvidia fixes its new app, as the Nvidia app has been caught making PC games run up to 15% slower.

