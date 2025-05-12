Recommended reading

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #436 (Tuesday, May 13 2025)

By published

Need help with Strands #436? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Keep on keeping on" — is a little tricky until you have a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #436, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #436, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #436.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #436 is... "Keep on keeping on".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Going the distance".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • SPIDERS
  • RESIDE
  • DUEL
  • REPS
  • SAVER
  • DAYS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STAYSTRONG.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #436?

Drumroll, please...

  • SURVIVE
  • LAST
  • ENDURE
  • ABIDE
  • PERSIST
  • PERSEVRE

Strands #436

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STAYSTRONG.

Strands #436

“Keep on keeping on”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle was a little tricky, even though I cottoned on to the spangram of STAYSTRONG right away after seeing the word "stay" in the middle of the grid.

I then found SURVIVE in the top-right corner, followed by LAST and ENDURE to its left to complete the top half.

Unfortunately, the bottom half was a lot tougher to decode and it got a lot harder. I had to use two clues, which first revealed ABIDE in the middle, followed by PERSIST in the bottom-right corner.

That just left decoding the anagram of EPRSEVERE in the bottom-left corner. It was, of course, PERSEVERE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #435 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

