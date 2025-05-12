NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #436 (Tuesday, May 13 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Keep on keeping on" — is a little tricky until you have a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #436, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #436, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #436.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #436 is... "Keep on keeping on".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Going the distance".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPIDERS

RESIDE

DUEL

REPS

SAVER

DAYS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with G.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STAYSTRONG.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #436?

Drumroll, please...

SURVIVE

LAST

ENDURE

ABIDE

PERSIST

PERSEVRE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STAYSTRONG.

Strands #436

“Keep on keeping on”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle was a little tricky, even though I cottoned on to the spangram of STAYSTRONG right away after seeing the word "stay" in the middle of the grid.

I then found SURVIVE in the top-right corner, followed by LAST and ENDURE to its left to complete the top half.

Unfortunately, the bottom half was a lot tougher to decode and it got a lot harder. I had to use two clues, which first revealed ABIDE in the middle, followed by PERSIST in the bottom-right corner.

That just left decoding the anagram of EPRSEVERE in the bottom-left corner. It was, of course, PERSEVERE.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #435 right here.