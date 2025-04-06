NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #400 (Monday, April 7 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Half-and-half" — is difficult, even when you have a couple of answers in place.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #400, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #400, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #400.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #400 is... "Half-and-half".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Combined critters".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LOCK

AFFAIR

MICE

CARE

STAY

RICE

BRIDE

FIGURE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with H and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HYBRIDCREATURE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #400?

Drumroll, please...

SATYR

MERMAN

JACKALOPE

CENTAUR

GRIFFIN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was HYBRIDCREATURE.

Strands #400

“Half-and-half”

💡🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Four hundred puzzles! Well done if you've been playing since day one (I haven't, having joined in after 40 or so in.)

Despite all that practice, today's was a reminder that you can still struggle. In fact, I had to use two clues to get started.

That was because I'd not heard of a SATYR, but MERMAN left no room for ambiguity. Today's puzzle was, it turns out, all about HYBRIDCREATUREs, and dividing the board in half with that spangram made things a lot easier.

JACKALOPE was isolated in the bottom-left corner to complete that side of the grid, and that just left two two unravel on the right-hand side. CENTAUR was the top answer, while GRIFFIN was below it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

