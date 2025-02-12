NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #347 (Thursday, February 13 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "It's in the cards" — is clever, obscuring the meaning rather nicely.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #347, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #347, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #347.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #347 is... "It's in the cards".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Special occasions".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GORE

SCORED

SPAM

LOATHE

DATED

HATED

TACO

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GREETINGS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #347?

Drumroll, please...

BABY

WEDDING

BIRTHDAY

CONGRATS

SYMPATHY

LOVE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GREETINGS.

Strands #347

“It's in the cards”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I've got to hand it to the puzzle setters at the New York Times: today's theme hides the meaning in plain sight beautifully.

After trying to find things related to playing cards and then Tarot decks, I eventually had to use a clue which revealed BABY.

"Baby"? Huh?

Fortunately, it cleared enough space down the side for me to get the second answer, WEDDING, and with that, BIRTHDAY above it.

Finally the penny dropped: this was about cards for special occasions. I duly spelt out GREETINGS from top to bottom for the spangram.

Three answers were hidden on the left-hand side, and they weren't too hard to find now I understood the theme. CONGRATULATIONS was in the top-left corner, and I got SYMPATHY at the opposite end. That just left LOVE between the two to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #346 right here.