NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #247 (Tuesday, November 5 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "More than just sports" — is deliberately vague, and may be tricky if you're outside of the United States.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #247, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #247, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #247.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #247 is... "More than just sports".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "When the bell goes..."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ARCHER

SEAR

ROOK

ACHE

MADE

CHEST

BIRO

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'L'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's AFTERSCHOOL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #247?

Drumroll, please...

BAND

CHOIR

DEBATE

ORCHESTRA

DRAMA

YEARBOOK

...and the spangram was AFTERSCHOOL.

Strands #247

“More than just sports”

🟡💡🔵💡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even though I got the spangram right away, this puzzle proved very tricky for me.

In the U.K., where I live, there aren't really dedicated After School programs, so when I got the spangram of AFTERSCHOOL straight away (itself, only because I'd seen the word "school" and tried to extend it), I was expecting it to be the kinds of recreational activities me and my friends got up to after the bell went: biking, comics, gaming, TV watching, etc.

When none of these came up, I had to use two clues, which revealed BAND and CHOIR. Okay, so this is about school clubs, then?

With that in mind, I was able to get DEBATE to complete the top half of the board, and ORCHESTRA to open up the bottom section. That long, snaking word helpfully cordoned off DRAMA for another one.

That left one answer to find, and it took me a while, even though it was a simple anagram: "YEAROBKO". When you spell it like that, it's pretty obvious, but it didn't seem like it on the board for some reason. Nonetheless, I got there in the end with YEARBOOK.

Yesterday's Strands answers

