NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #100 (Tuesday, June 11 2024)
Need help with Strands #100? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Hold up..." — is pretty tough to decode, and even when you do some of the answers aren't immediately obvious.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #100, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #100, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #100.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #100 is... "Hold up...".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "'Up in the air."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- SUPPOSE
- TIFT
- SPITS
- TRUE
- FIRST
- TIPS
- USER
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'E'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's ALLRISE.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #100
Drumroll, please...
- LIFT
- ELEVATE
- LEVITATE
- EXALT
- SUPPORT
- BOOST
- HOIST
...and the spangram was ALLRISE.
Strands #100
“Hold up...”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵🟡🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. One hundred puzzles! Unfortunately, the milestone Strands for the occasion isn't the most memorable, and was actually a bit of a slog to get through.
But get through it I did, with a lucky break. I connected LIFT while looking for words to add to my 'clue' pile, and it turned out to be right. It was then I realized that we were looking at a very literal definition of "Hold up".
I then noticed ELEVATE to the left of LIFT in the top left-hand corner, followed by LEVITATE diagonally opposite. EXALT took the meaning of the theme off in a more figurative direction, before SUPPORT brought it back to the literal.
At this point I'd filled in enough blanks to clear room for the spangram: ALLRISE, spelt from left to right across the board.
That made the last two easy to find. BOOST was in the bottom left, snaking upwards, while HOIST was a bit tougher, nestled to the right side of the board.
Not my favorite Strands puzzle, but with 100 under our belt, the format is showing no signs of getting stale...
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #99 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.