NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #100 (Tuesday, June 11 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Hold up..." — is pretty tough to decode, and even when you do some of the answers aren't immediately obvious.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #100, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #100, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #100.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #100 is... "Hold up...".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "'Up in the air."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SUPPOSE

TIFT

SPITS

TRUE

FIRST

TIPS

USER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ALLRISE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #100

Drumroll, please...

LIFT

ELEVATE

LEVITATE

EXALT

SUPPORT

BOOST

HOIST

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ALLRISE.

Strands #100

“Hold up...”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. One hundred puzzles! Unfortunately, the milestone Strands for the occasion isn't the most memorable, and was actually a bit of a slog to get through.

But get through it I did, with a lucky break. I connected LIFT while looking for words to add to my 'clue' pile, and it turned out to be right. It was then I realized that we were looking at a very literal definition of "Hold up".

I then noticed ELEVATE to the left of LIFT in the top left-hand corner, followed by LEVITATE diagonally opposite. EXALT took the meaning of the theme off in a more figurative direction, before SUPPORT brought it back to the literal.

At this point I'd filled in enough blanks to clear room for the spangram: ALLRISE, spelt from left to right across the board.

That made the last two easy to find. BOOST was in the bottom left, snaking upwards, while HOIST was a bit tougher, nestled to the right side of the board.

Not my favorite Strands puzzle, but with 100 under our belt, the format is showing no signs of getting stale...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #99 right here.