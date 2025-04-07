NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, April 8 (#667)

Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak

NYTimes Connections
(Image credit: Future)
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 8 for puzzle #667 are significantly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 1.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #666, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #667. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

The New York Times Connections puzzle for April 8, 2025

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Negative, Numbers, Sean, Job, Pierce, Sugar, Stick, Roger, Sure, Daniel, Over, Siobhan, Poke, Copy, Judges, and Jab.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

  • 🟨 Yellow: Prick
  • 🟩 Green: Radio Lingo
  • 🟦 Blue: Old Testament Books
  • 🟪 Purple: Words pronounced "Sh" without an "Sh"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Read a little Bible over the radio and stick the landing with a Sh.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #667?

Drumroll, please...

  • 🟨 Prick: Jab, pierce, poke, stick
  • 🟩 Radio lingo: Copy, negative, over, roger
  • 🟦 Old Testament books: Daniel, Job, Judges, Numbers
  • 🟪 Words pronounced "Sh" without an "Sh": Sean, Siobahn, sugar, sure

I don't know why but the sub-2 rated puzzles I never guess which category is which color correctly. They are all yellow at a certain point.

And yet, I went down the line. Which is largely due to how I play where I let categories come to me. I don't really try to specify purple first. I play this game with vibes, which probably isn't how you're supposed to do it.

Poke and jab stuck out to me first, and then we picked up pierce and jab.

Copy, negative and over shifted almost on top of each other, so I looked around for another radio term and found roger.

If you don't follow Christianity or Judaism, the blue category might be a little harder with books from the first testament. These were Daniel, Job, Judges and Numbers.

And we wrapped it up with words that have an "sh" sound when pronounced not when spelled: Sean, Siobahn, sugar and sure.

Yesterday's Connections answers

  • 🟨 Aloof: Beat, Pound, Pulse, Thump
  • 🟩 Landforms: Cape, Crater, Gorge, Ridge
  • 🟦 Picture hanging needs: Hammer, Hanger, Level, Nail
  • 🟪 Foot ___: Ball, Hills, Locker, Print

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #666, which had a difficulty rating of 3.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I've been fighting off a headache all day, so it was easy to spot today's yellow category with Beat, Pound, Pulse, and Thump.

I grew up near the Chesapeake Bay, so when I saw Cape, I immediately started thinking of peninsulas. I looked around to see what other geographical terms I could find, and scored the rest of the green category with Gorge, Crater, and Ridge.

I started rounding up all the tool-related terms I could find and ended up stumbling on the blue category with Hammer, Hanger, Level, and Nail.

That left only purple with Ball, Hills, Locker, and Print.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

