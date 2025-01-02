NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, January 2 (#571)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 2 for puzzle #571 are slightly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #570, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #571. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Time, Clock, Donut, Paddle, Tired, Month, Beat, Register, Catch, Tag, Inch, Days, Meter, Juror, Notice, and Rhythm.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Perceive

: Perceive 🟩 Green : Cadence

: Cadence 🟦 Blue : One in a group of twelve

: One in a group of twelve 🟪 Purple: Dog ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Clock the rhythm of a dozen while walking the dog.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #571?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Perceive: Catch, clock, notice, register

Catch, clock, notice, register 🟩 Cadence: Beat, meter, rhythm, time

Beat, meter, rhythm, time 🟦 One in a group of twelve: Donut, inch, juror, month

Donut, inch, juror, month 🟪 Dog ____: Days, paddle, tag, tired

I managed to go down the line today, which is always pleasant, even if some of the challenge is in getting purple first.

I started with the yellow group clocking notice, register, catch and...clock.

Beat and rhythm stuck out to me next. From there we got to meter and time for cadences.

We snagged dozens next with donut, inch, juror and month.

From there we got to dog passed pastimes; dog days, dog paddle, dog tag and dog tired.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Slimy Animals : Earthworm, Eel, Salamander, Slug

: Earthworm, Eel, Salamander, Slug 🟩 Things that Luminesce: Aurora, Firefly, Glowstick, Radium

Aurora, Firefly, Glowstick, Radium 🟦 Dutch Symbols: Canal, Clog, Tulip, Windmill

Canal, Clog, Tulip, Windmill 🟪 Ending with Synonyms for "Plunge": Gatefish, Raindrop, Skydive, Waterfall

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #570, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I failed today's puzzle; I'm not afraid to admit it. After quickly getting the yellow and green categories, I hit a wall with blue and purple.

I shuffled and shuffled, and nothing seemed to connect for me. Oh well, there's always tomorrow's puzzle to bring me back to the game! I used the Connections Companion to get one word from each of the two and still couldn't piece it together.

I resorted to guessing and failed miserably, resulting in me using all of my mistakes.