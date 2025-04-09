NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, April 10 (#669)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 10 for puzzle #669 are a tiny bit easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.5 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #668, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #669. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Naughty, Canary, Coal, Mine, Mustard, Soy, Reserve, Mayo, Gold, Gusto, Grinch, Ella, Well, Bah, Lemon, and Store.
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Shades of yellow
- 🟩 Green: Supply
- 🟦 Blue: Anti-spirit of Christmas
- 🟪 Purple: Spanish words
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hint: Get yellow with a supply of Christmas and Spanish.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #669?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Shades of yellow: Canary, gold, lemon, mustard
- 🟩 Supply: Mine, reserve, store, well
- 🟦 Anti-spirit of Christmas: Bah, coal, Grinch, naughty
- 🟪 Spanish words: Ella, gusto, mayo, soy
What caught my eye first today was the Grinch and Bah. Naughty was quick from there. It took a moment to find coal to wrap up "anti-spirit."
From there I picked up the yellow quartet with canary, gold, lemon, and mustard.
I saw mine, reserve, store and well next so grabbed that.
And we wrapped up with the purple group of Spanish words. Ella (She), Gusto (to like), Mayo (May), and soy (I am).
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Round three-dimensional objects: Ball, globe, orb, sphere
- 🟩 Punch: Pop, pound, slug, sock
- 🟦 Animals in the witches' brew in "Macbeth": Bat, dog, frog, newt
- 🟪 Fox ____: Glove, hole, hound, trot
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #668, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
With the end of March Madness, I was thinking round ball rock and snatched up ball, globe, orb and sphere right away.
I was looking at hound and was reminded of The Fox and the Hound. Which led me to foxhound followed by other fox things; fox trot, foxglove and foxhole.
Took it easy with the green category snagging pop, pound, slug and sock.
And we wrapped it up with the witches brew of bat, dog, frog and newt from Macbeth.
