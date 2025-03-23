NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 23 (#651)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 23 for puzzle #651 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #650, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #651. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Smart, Airplane, Back, Pocket, Grab, Buttons, Stop, Fly, Fairy, Entrance, Black, Rivet, Mack, Wrist, Absorb, and Hospital.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Captivate

: Captivate 🟩 Green : Things with Wings

: Things with Wings 🟦 Blue : Words that modify "Watch"

: Words that modify "Watch" 🟪 Purple: Words repeated in "Miss Mary Mack"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: You'll be enthralled, but don't get your wings all confused. Keep a close eye on what's being modified during your favorite kid's song.

Today's Connections answers

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Captivate : Absorb, Entrance, Grab, Rivet

: Absorb, Entrance, Grab, Rivet 🟩 Things with Wings : Airplane, Fairy, Fly, Hospital

: Airplane, Fairy, Fly, Hospital 🟦 Words that modify "Watch": Pocket, Smart, Stop, Wrist

Pocket, Smart, Stop, Wrist 🟪 Words repeated in "Miss Mary Mack": Back, Black, Buttons, Mack

I found today's puzzle to be incredibly difficult. I stared at the screen for longer than I'd care to admit before making my first connection. Eventually, I figured out the yellow category based on the idea of exciting people (captivate is the word they used).

From there, I actually got the purple category with the Miss Mary Mack reference.

I was stumped for a while again, but after blankly staring at the screen for what seemed like a lifetime, I caught onto the "Watch" modifier words, leaving me with only the green category to piece together for a successful day of Connections.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Musical instruments: Tambourine, theremin, timpani, trombone

Tambourine, theremin, timpani, trombone 🟩 Knickknack: Tchotchke, thingamajig, trifle, trinket

Tchotchke, thingamajig, trifle, trinket 🟦 Words with the prefix meaning "three": Triangle, trident, trillion, trilobite

Triangle, trident, trillion, trilobite 🟪 Words abbreviated with "T" + Letter: Television, touchdown, trademark, tuberculosis

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #649, which had a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

A fairly easy one that should run quickly.

I went down the line today starting with musical instruments when I saw theremin during setup. The timpani drum stuck out to me next. I'm not sure why tambourine and trombone were the last grabs but they were.

I saw trifle and trinket and my thought was small things. Tchotchke made sense here. I briefly considered trilobite as they're usually small before snagging thingamajig since I didn't see it going anywhere else.

From there, I had triangle, trident and trillion where I was thinking "three" which got us to trilobite.

And we wrapped it up with the purple category with T-based abbreviations. So this had one had television (TV), touchdown (TD), trademark (TM), and tuberculosis (TB).