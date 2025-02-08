NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, February 8 (#608)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 8 for puzzle #608 is slightly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #607, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #608. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Fast, Bunch, Team, Player, Soul, Stat, Soon, Ruffle, Later, Gather, Bio, Finger, Now, Junk, Then, and Pucker.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Info on a baseball card

: Info on a baseball card 🟩 Green : Scrunch, as fabric

: Scrunch, as fabric 🟦 Blue : Time adverbs

: Time adverbs 🟪 Purple: ____ Food

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Grab a snack and your old Topps cards for a scrunchy time now.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #608?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Info on a baseball card: Bio, player, stat, team

Bio, player, stat, team 🟩 Scrunch, as fabric: Bunch, gather, pucker, ruffle

Bunch, gather, pucker, ruffle 🟦 Time adverbs: Later, now, soon, then

Later, now, soon, then 🟪 ____ Food: Fast, finger, junk, soul

Today is a smidge easier than yesterday according to the ratings but I struggled with this one.

I first got the yellow category of baseball card info with bio, player, stat and team, which I thought would be more of a green.

Then I snagged later, now, soon and then which ended up being the blue category. What? I did struggle here trying to figure out where pucker was supposed to go. It was not clicking.

Staring at ruffle I was thinking chips which made fast food click. Junk, soul and finger followed.

Finally, got the green category at the end with bunch, gather, pucker and ruffle. Pucker refers to sewing with too much tension. This creates bunches along the seam of the fabric, or so the internet tells me

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Be in charge of: Direct, head, lead, run

Direct, head, lead, run 🟩 Things made of rubber: Balloon, eraser, galosh, tire

Balloon, eraser, galosh, tire 🟦 Associated with the Genie in "Aladdin": Blue, earring, lamp, wishes

Blue, earring, lamp, wishes 🟪 Red ____: Bull, cross, herring, velvet

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #606, which had a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

This puzzle was rated as pretty hard in the 4s. But it felt more like a lower three to me. Though I suppose if you didn't know about Aladdin, it might make it harder.

I had some ideas but wasn't sure until I knocked out the yellow group of direct, head, lead and run for "be in charge."

Sometimes removing one group helps open up the others. Aladdin clicked for me after that with lamp and wishes. Earring and blue followed from there.

I saw balloon, eraser, galosh and tire and immediately thought rubber. I assumed this was the green category so I left it for last.

Which got me to Red Bull, Red Cross, Red Herring, and Red Velvet and the purple group.