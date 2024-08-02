NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, August 3 (#419)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 3rd for puzzle #419 are a bit easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #418, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #419. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Bit of excitement

: Bit of excitement 🟩 Green : Tolerate

: Tolerate 🟦 Blue : Nonsense

: Nonsense 🟪 Purple: Things to click

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Take Wizard of Oz approach, as you click to go home, or stick around for some fun and silliness while withstanding the puzzle.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #419?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Bit of excitement: High, kick, rush, thrill

High, kick, rush, thrill 🟩 Tolerate: Bear, stand, stomach, take

Bear, stand, stomach, take 🟦 Nonsense: Baloney, bull, bunk, tripe

Baloney, bull, bunk, tripe 🟪 Things to click: Heels, mouse, remote tongue

After yesterday's struggle, today's puzzle was a nice stroll.

As outgoing President Biden would say, malarkey on was on the mind. I spotted the blue category and its nonsense first as three of the four answers were on the corners. I debated tripe as it would next to stomach and tongue for a potential edible organ's category but glad I did it.

Yellow was a quick fill from there with high, kick, rush and thrill.

I supposed I could have snagged either green or purple here but I saw bear and stomach while snagging the other two. Thus, I just needed stand and take to for tolerance.

The purple category was cute with heels, mouse, remote and tongue as things to click. It put me in a Wizard of Oz mindset, though that might be related to the terrible Wicked trailer that dropped recently.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #418, which had a difficulty rating of 3.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today was a struggle for this one. Let's get the easier ones out of the way.

I saw the green category first and had mix, sample, scratch and spin in a snap. This was a fun one.

I saw strain and tax while hunting for green, so finding test and try was the next priority.

Early on, I was thinking of grammar rules, specifically, tenses. Fortunately, I knocked out the other two categories which made seeing direct, irregular, possessive and present in the blue category easier. I understand what they were going for here but I wish it had a different category name or relation to grammar.

The purple category makes sense but I couldn't find the fourth word. For me, lush does not mean green. I view the word as meaning a drunk, despite knowing phrases like a lush forest, but even then I don't think of the word "green".

It was not a connection that my mind was willing to make. Fortunately, I solved purple last so it didn't become too much of a problem.