Reddit was down — live updates on the quick outage

<a id="elk-6aae952c-c7c3-4578-92fa-533d4032fda9"></a><h2 id="reddit-is-down-2">Reddit is down</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d9906b5c-19a5-422a-8253-17324a6d67ed"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:613px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:48.12%;"><img id="EQVZm2xsWGufuf5kuvW6KG" name="Reddit down screenshot" alt="Reddit" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/EQVZm2xsWGufuf5kuvW6KG.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="613" height="295" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Reddit)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="932c9f82-44d0-4c7f-8860-bb7dc357d7fc">As of 3:01 pm ET, users are reporting that Reddit is down. When members of Tom's Guide tried to long in, we got the error message you see above. Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor this situation.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>