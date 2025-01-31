NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, January 31 (#600)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 31 for puzzle #600 are just a bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #599, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #600. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Snoot, Breast, Free, Chest, Butter, Snob, Back, Expert, Beak, Trunk, Critic, Case, Connoisseur, Snout, Crate, and Honker.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Storage containers

: Storage containers 🟩 Green : Schnozz

: Schnozz 🟦 Blue : Ones with discerning tastes

: Ones with discerning tastes 🟪 Purple: Starts of swimming strokes

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get your nose out of the box with some expert swimming.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #600?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Storage containers: Case, chest, crate, trunk

Case, chest, crate, trunk 🟩 Schnozz: Beak, honker, snoot, snout

Beak, honker, snoot, snout 🟦 Ones with discerning tastes: Connoisseur, critic, expert, snob

Connoisseur, critic, expert, snob 🟪 Starts of swimming strokes: Back, breast, butter, free

As we began today's puzzle, I saw case, chest, crate and trunk almost immediately and assumed that was the yellow category. So I left those for the end.

Instead, I started with snout and honker, thinking noses. Beak and snoot were quick pick ups from there.

I wasn't totally sure what purple was, mostly because I was thinking about sandwiches, but I saw connoisseur and snob so I knew which ones would be in blue; critic and expert.

After that I put in back, breast, butter and free as a guess for the purple, which was swimming strokes. Then grabbed the blue's discerning tastes.

Finally, we went back and put down the yellow storage containers to wrap it all up.

Was hoping for more from the 600th Connection puzzle, but it was a nice little puzzle for the day.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Intangible quality: Air, aura, halo, vibe

Air, aura, halo, vibe 🟩 Game day fare: Beer, dip, pizza, wings

Beer, dip, pizza, wings 🟦 Keep going on about, with "on": Dwell, harp, insist, linger

Dwell, harp, insist, linger 🟪 Starting with Europeans capitals: Bernie, parish, rigatoni, Romeo

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #599, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I was on a brewery kick with this one having seen Halo and Harp and thinking beer. I probably could have forced a brewery connection with some of the other words, but it wasn't actually there.

Instead, I snagged game day foods with beer, dip, pizza, and wings, which I was surprised was the green category. Equally, I was surprised that air, aura, halo and vibe were the yellow category. I supposed I rate these things differently than the Connections people.

Blue could also have been a green with dwell, harp, insist and linger.

As usual, I left the "add a letter or find the hidden word" category to the end. It is my Connections weakness. Anyway, these were European capitals hidden in the words Bernie (Switzerland, no matter what Zurich says), Parish (France), Rigatoni (Latvia), and Romeo (Italy).