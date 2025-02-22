NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, February 22 (#622)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 22 for puzzle #622 are much easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #621, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #622. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Yankee, Doodle, Glitter, Goose, Paper, Feather, Macaroni, Rod, Parachute, Packer, Canadien, Curl, Celtic, Tease, Glue, and Crimp.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Member of a team with the most championships in their respective sports

: Member of a team with the most championships in their respective sports 🟩 Green : Create some volume/texture in hair

: Create some volume/texture in hair 🟦 Blue : Supplies for macaroni art

: Supplies for macaroni art 🟪 Purple: Words after "golden"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Think golden as you recall your camp days and the era of 1980s big hair while watching some champs.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #622?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Member of a team with the most championships in their respective sports: Canadien, Celtic, Packer, Yankee

Canadien, Celtic, Packer, Yankee 🟩 Create some volume/texture in hair: Crimp, curl, feather, tease

Crimp, curl, feather, tease 🟦 Supplies for macaroni art: Glitter, glue, macaroni, paper

Glitter, glue, macaroni, paper 🟪 Words after "golden": Doodle, goose, parachute, rod

See, today's puzzle is why I am often distrustful of blatantly obvious clues, which happens from time to time. Today's little trap was Yankee Doodle Macaroni Feather ala the song. Seeing the obvious clue I moved on to others which brought me to Canadien. A tricky one if you don't know that Canadien refers to the Montreal professional hockey team.

From there I saw Celtic and Packer, which left Yankee as the last of sports team members nullifying the yankee doodle dandy group. I was very surprised that this was the yellow category. So much so that I really didn't know what where to go to see the next colorings, so I just grabbed what popped out to me.

I should note that this absurdly long titled category features teams that won championships regardless of league or eras. So the Boston Celtics (18 titles), Montreal Canadiens (24 cups), New York Yankees (27 championships) all won in varyingly their leagues. The Green Bay Packers have won 13 championships but most came before the Super Bowl era (which started in 1966), though the team has won four Super Bowls since, including the first two. Personally, I only really count the Super Bowl era which would leave you with a tie between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers (6).

The exact next thing I saw was macaroni, and thus, we got macaroni, glue, and glitter for I assumed macaroni art plates. I did take a strike with doodle over paper, mostly because I was thinking of plates, not paper. Oops.

On an initial pass, I had been thinking about Golden Geese but dismissed it to grab other words. I returned to that first thought here seeing golden doodle, golden goose, golden parachute and golden rod.

Which left hair texture in crimp, curl, feather and tease as the final fill.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Way of solving a problem: Answer, fix, remedy, solution

Answer, fix, remedy, solution 🟩 Collect, as from an orchard: Gather, harvest, pick, reap

Gather, harvest, pick, reap 🟦 Photoshop tools: Eraser, eyedropper, lasso, magic wand

Eraser, eyedropper, lasso, magic wand 🟪 Objects that may be right- or left-handed: Baseball glove, can opener, golf club, guitar

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #621, which had a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

A nice run of fours this week.

For me, I saw magic wand and my first thought was Photoshop. Eraser, eyedropper and lasso followed quickly as tools in the software.

Perusing the remaining, I found that baseball glove, can opener, golf club and guitar didn't seem to fit anything else. Being a lefty, I have had left-handed gloves, clubs and guitars though never a can opener so I didn't clock that list immediately.

From there I picked up the green category with gather, harvest, pick and reap. It did make me excited for summer berry you-picks later in the summer.

Which left the yellow category of answer, fix, remedy and solution as the wrap up.