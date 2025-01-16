Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order speculation — no details yet but Nintendo Direct event in April

The Nintendo Switch 2 is real. Finally, after months of rumors and speculation (and a recent flurry of leaks), Nintendo has confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming, its next console is a number successor to the best-selling Nintendo Switch. There will be no Wii to Wii U confusion here, Nintendo has opted for the most straightforward and logical name.

Naturally, Nintendo fans across the globe are now asking one simple question: “Where do I pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2?” Unfortunately, as of January 16, we don’t have a confirmed release date or any pre-order details for the Nintendo Switch 2. However, the Big N has announced that the Switch 2 will launch sometime in 2025, and many online tipsters have suggested it’ll be in the first half of the year, with a June release date often predicted.

It seems a surefire bet that when the Nintendo Switch 2 is made available for pre-orders the gaming giant’s passionate fans will snap up the stock quicker than Mario can complete a lap of Rainbow Road, so to ensure you don’t miss out, we’re going to be tracking everything related to Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in this guide Be sure to bookmark and check back regularly, as once we have more details we’ll be updating this guide immediately.

As of January 16 at 9:15 am ET, there are currently no confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order details. However, Nintendo has announced a special “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2” presentation on Wednesday, April 2, which seems like a prime place for the console’s release date to be announced, and once we have a launch date, pre-orders will follow.

I’ll be especially curious to see if Nintendo opts to follow Sony’s lead with the Nintendo Switch 2 and initially make pre-orders available exclusively via its own retail arm, the Nintendo Store. Alternatively, Nintendo may stick to the more traditional route and make the console immediately available at third-party retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of those tech products that is exactly what it sounds like, it's a successor the best-selling Nintendo Switch console offering the same hybrid of a handheld and a home console.

The biggest upgrade is expected to be it's beefier internal components - though this haven't been detailed as of yet - but it's also a larger unit with a bigger display, and jumbo-sized Joy-Con controllers. It also packs a reworked dock, and a snazzy color scheme that combines black, blue and orange.

Plus, speaking of those new Joy-Cons, the controllers will connect to the Switch 2 via a magnetic system, which looks a big improvement over the first Switch's cumbersome rail connectors. Oh, and the back kickstand has been completely overhauled, and now looks more functional and user friendly.

While we're still waiting to see just how much extra power the Switch 2 offers over its predecessor, on the surface, it certainly looks like a sizable upgrade.