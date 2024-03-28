New Xbox Series X appears to have leaked — and it comes with a key improvement and a refreshed look
If you like white consoles with an updated heatsink, hoo-boy, could you be in for a treat
When I first clocked my peepers on Microsoft’s new “Adorably All Digital” Xbox Series X last year, I shrugged my shoulders. While I initially appreciated the updated cylindrical design, I was mostly apathetic. I barely use my current Series X, though I still think the original aesthetic is a lot less offensive on the eye compared to the PS5 or PS5 Slim. I also barely use the Blu-ray disc drive on my OG 2020 launch model. But now there’s apparently a new Xbox in town, and in contradictory fashion, it seems to be making both progressive and regressive steps.
The rejigged Xbox Series X has been going by the moniker of “Brooklin” ever since all of those leaks sprung from Microsoft’s infamous acquisition of Activision/Blizzard—although The Big M originally prepped to reveal the console alongside an updated Xbox Series S (codenamed “Ellewood") this summer. Perhaps that’s why plans have now changed. According to the latest scuttlebutt, the new all-digital console looks a lot different now.
As with all rumors, take the following with as many grains of salt as you can lay your mitts upon, but eXputer is now reporting the all-digital new Xbox Series X has undergone a significant design switch-up. According to the site’s sources, it has received exclusive images of Microsoft’s new high-end console. The big takeaway? It’s now white and sports essentially the exact same squared-edged design as the original Series X, while continuing to go the disc drive-free route
New Xbox Series X upgrades
If you’re hoping this is going to be a beefier box, temper those expectations. Barring the color change, this appears to be the exact same machine that launched almost four years ago. Ports seem to be exactly the same as those on the current 4K console, so there’s nothing to get overly excited about on that front.
If eXputer's sources are correct, one key change to the refreshed Series X is the presence of a new heatsink. In layman’s terms, this is a fairly boring yet still important component that helps with overall console cooling.
In terms of costs, the site also speculates that the updated Xbox Series X will retail for less than the $499 Microsoft charges for its top-tier console in the States.
The notion of a Series X that won’t let me watch the most unexpectedly best-looking Blu-ray my eyes have ever clocked isn’t exactly a thrilling prospect. Especially when you consider CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer recently revealed that his team is working on a Gen 10 machine — so an actual new Xbox — that promises “the largest technical leap” ever between console generations.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
I’m somewhat spectacle about that claim when you consider just how mighty a hardware jump the PS2 offered over the PS1. Still, considering Microsoft is getting bodied by the PS5 in terms of sales during this current console war, I don’t blame Spencer for trying to gee up much-needed excitement for the future of Xbox.
More from Tom's Guide
- Could Steam arrive on Xbox Series X? Phil Spencer open to third-party PC stores
- The best Xbox Series X games: The titles you need to play
- A portable Xbox could be coming — here’s how Microsoft could reignite handhelds
Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal.