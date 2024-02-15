Xbox announces its next console will be the ‘largest technical leap’ ever — and there’s new hardware coming this holiday

Microsoft’s Xbox published a new podcast going over the future of the gaming brand, denoting an all-new console that might be its “largest technical leap” ever, according to Xbox president Sarah Bond.

The news falls not several months following reports of not one but two potential Xbox consoles in the works, codenamed Ellewood and Brooklin, though it's unclear if Bond was speaking specifically on these two hardware forms or something else entirely.

Rumors of an Xbox handheld have also circulated widely over the past month, too, with many believing Bond could be talking about a potential new area for the gaming giant to tackle.

Bond's comments suggest that a console announcement is planned for the holiday season, which lines up with rumors pertaining to the aforementioned projects. Though which type of console, handheld or conventional gaming platform, remains unknown at this time.

Injecting more power into the Xbox

Announced last week by Microsoft's Phil Spencer, Xbox has finally voiced its considerations on the future of its business in a 20-minute podcast highlighting everything from games exclusivity to future hardware updates.

Despite aiming to achieve the commendable in bringing games "across any screen," as Bond herself relays, the gaming giant is set to release potentially two new Xbox consoles, one of which is slated to be announced this holiday season.

In the midst of the podcast, published on Xbox's YouTube channel, Bond highlights with exuberance "some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday." She also commented on the future, as well, noting that Xbox is "invested in the next generation roadmap."

"We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building." Sara Bond

In regards to this next Xbox console, not the one to be announced this holiday season, Bond notes that it will be "the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation." What that looks like on paper remains to be seen, but it's certainly a major vote of confidence for Xbox fans who felt miffed over the past week in regards to the downfall of their favorite console maker.

As for that holiday season hardware reveal, many seem to believe it could be Xbox's new push into handheld gaming. Xbox is no stranger to the form factor, saddling up alongside Logitech to deliver the G-Cloud back in 2022 solely built for cloud gaming. Now in this new PC handheld-riddled industry, Microsoft's take could prove rewarding, especially if the specs are there to rival heavy hitters like the Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Go.

Microsoft also adds fuel to Bond's statements and to that potential handheld reveal, noting in a blog post published after the video's release that the gaming giant sees "a lot of opportunity in different types of devices, and will share specifics on our future hardware plans as soon as we are ready." Microsoft continues that it has "a robust and innovative multi-year hardware roadmap including more console and controller options for you this holiday."

Beyond just improving upon its hardware lineup, several updates to Game Pass will also take into effect soon, namely the launch of "Diablo 4" on the subscription service, as well as Activision Blizzard games. Microsoft officially purchased ActiBlizz this past October, and the fruits of that $68.7B deal are now starting to come to fruition.