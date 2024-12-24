Game on! Asus ROG Ally X just crashed to record-low price before Christmas

The holiday season is kicking off, and if you're still after a stellar Christmas gift for that gamer in your life (or yourself, of course), then this eye-catching price cut on the Asus ROG Ally X should suit your fancy.

Right now, the Asus ROG Ally X is just $699 at Best Buy, which is $100 off and a record-low price. This is a premium PC gaming handheld that knocks it out of the park and even gives the Steam Deck a run for its money. You hear that ring ting tingling, too? That's the sound of the extra savings you'll make if you jump on this Asus ROG Ally X deal at Best Buy.

Asus ROG Ally X: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy It's hard to ignore the pure power the Asus ROG Ally X boasts, making it a beast of a PC gaming handheld. You get a superb AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, a massive 24GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 70Wh battery for extended gameplay sessions. With a $100 price cut, it's well worth it.

As you'll find in our Asus ROG Ally X review, this is the best Windows gaming handheld you can grab right now. Over the original ROG Ally, you'll get improved performance, enhanced battery life and and a better design for a comfier, lightweight feel. Our reviewer had this to say: "Whether I was on a plane, a train or ignoring the weirdos in the bar by playing games, this mini marvel was able to keep up and keep me entertained."

Even when comparing the ROG Ally X vs the Steam Deck OLED, we found the Windows gaming handheld to be superior when it comes to pure power and specs. One of its downsides is that it runs Windows 11 instead of SteamOS, but if you own PC games across multiple libraries and you’re used to tinkering with settings, the ROG Ally X makes for a trusty gaming handheld.

Its main highlights include a speedy AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 24GB of DDR5x RAM, 1TB for storage and boosted 70Wh battery. Throw in its 7-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and you'll be playing Cyberpunk 2077 at around 40 fps and Forza Horizon 5 at 50 fps — all on the move!

If you're really into tinkering, you can even try turning the Asus ROG Ally X into a Steam Deck by using SteamOS on it, which offers quite a few benefits.

Getting $100 off one of the best handheld gaming consoles is quite the treat for Christmas, so if you're looking to kick off the new year with a portable gaming powerhouse, now's your chance. Looking to save more for the holidays? These Amazon holiday deals will do the trick.