Nintendo confirms Switch 2 won’t utilize Hall Effect sticks — and that could be a huge problem

Ever since the original Nintendo Switch launched, its Joy-Con controllers have suffered from stick drift. Many hoped the Nintendo Switch 2’s updated Joy-Cons would utilize Hall Effect sensors to minimize this problem, but unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

In an interview with Nintendo of America’s Nate Bihldorff, Nintendo Life (via The Verge) remarked that the new Joy-Cons felt different from before and asked if the controller’s joysticks used Hall Effect sensors. Bihldorff said, "the Joy-Con 2’s controllers have been designed from the ground up. They’re not Hall Effect sticks, but they feel really good.”

Nintendo hasn’t disclosed what technology the new Joy-Cons utilize. According to Switch 2 producer Kouichi Kawamoto (via The Verge), Nintendo “redesigned everything from scratch for Joy-Con 2.” For example, he said, “the control sticks are larger and more durable, with smoother movement. We’ve also made Joy-Con 2 bigger to match the larger console.”

What is stick drift?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As we’ve previously explained, "Joy-Con Drift" is when the analog stick on your Joy-Con essentially moves on its own, and it's been labeled a "drift" motion because the input that the controller receives isn't instant, but rather slowly accelerates.

The motion can be small and only happen every so often, or the drift can occur every time you even move your analog stick. While Joy-Con Drift is more common on the left controller, there's evidence that it happens in both. It seems that the issue is caused by dust and dirt becoming trapped under the rubber flap of the analog stick.

Outlook

Nintendo’s claim that the Joy-Cons’ joysticks are “more durable” gives us some hope that the new joysticks won’t suffer from stick drift as easily.

However, we’d need to use the controllers for an extended period of time and get feedback from actual users to see if the redesigned Joy-Cons are indeed more durable than before.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have been delayed, but the system is still expected to ship on June 5 with a starting price of $449. We’ll keep you updated on the latest news, so stay tuned!