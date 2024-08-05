Lenovo Legion Go could get two new models, including smaller 7-inch version

Lenovo is working on a handheld gaming double-feature

Legion Go, Legion Glasses and Xbox controller on desk
(Image credit: Future)

Lenovo Legion Go handhelds have quickly become some of the better models on the market, and it looks like they're about to get better. The company is reportedly announcing two different versions, as Lenovo has offered some hints about upcoming devices on its website, which we assume was done by mistake since the section has been removed.

A Reddit user spotted the error in an FAQ section on the Legion Go website. Regarding screen size, it says it "varies depending on the model." It also mentions that the device comes in 7- and 8-inch models, which is inaccurate for the current Legion Go. The only screen size currently available is 8.8 inches. If the company plans to change those sizes, it could have two different models with smaller screens than the current version in the works.

Another hint toward new models is the mention of dual fans and a dedicated HDMI port regardless of the display size. The current model doesn't have either of those features. If Lenovo adds them to the Legion Go, it could give it a leg up over some of the best gaming handhelds available. 

The Legion Go isn't a perfect device, as users have complained about the Legion Space app and its lack of updates and sometimes broken functionality. Releasing new models won't solve the app issues, but it could help generate some excitement and help chip away at the dominance of the Steam Deck

This could be a case of someone at Lenovo making a mistake, and these devices might not exist. However, we've heard reports of a smaller Legion Go in the past, so it doesn't seem far-fetched for one to launch in the near future. 

