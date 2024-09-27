Lenovo accidentally just leaked Lenovo Legion Go 2 and Go Lite

Whoops! In a listing for the new Legion Go Dock, Lenovo just exposed two unannounced gaming handhelds. Spotted by VideoCardz, the technical specs of the dock — since edited to remove references to the unreleased portables — highlighted the much rumored Legion Go Gen 2 and the Legion Go Lite.

The dock itself is pretty simple with a flexible USB-C connector, so compatibility for multiple potential devices doesn't seem out of bounds. This includes the existing Lenovo Legion Go, one of the best handheld gaming consoles we've tested.

Up until now, Lenovo has not made any official announcements regarding a sequel gaming handheld or a "lite" variant than admitting it existed at Innovate 24 in April. Allegedly, Lenovo promised that they are looking to "provide even more features" than the Gen 1 version.

This isn't even the first time that Lenovo has accidentally hinted at the Gen 2 handheld. In August, a Redditor spotted an error in the FAQ section of the Legion Go website. There an answer claimed "it varies depending on the model" and mentioned that the device comes in 7- and 8-inch models, not true for the current Legion Go which only comes with an 8.8-inch display.

The mistake-riddled FAQ also mentioned dual fans and a dedicated HDMI port, something else the current model does not feature.

That's not as strong a confirmation of new handhelds but it does paint a pattern of something the company is working on.

We know a bit more about the Lite version that Lenovo is supposedly working on. In May it was reported that the company is actively working on the device.

The slimmed down model is supposed to use the same Z1 AMD CPU as the original Legion Go, with some "refinements."

The Legion Go Lite is supposed to have a smaller display. It was also tipped to forego the detachable controller of the Legion Go, similar to how Nintendo locked the Joy-Cons to the Switch Lite.

A slimmer, cheaper Legion Go would be welcome in the increasingly crowded, and expensive, gaming handheld market.

As for the Gen 2 model, for now, we expect that Lenovo will pack in a new AMD chip, probably the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips or possibly the Ryzen 8000 processors. There is a rumored AMD Ryzen Z2 chipset, but that might not debut until next year. A distant possibility are the new Lunar Lake chips from Intel but they aren't exactly built for gaming.

While we liked the Legion Go, it does need some improvements for Gen 2. We're looking forward to an OLED display, much improved battery life and some way of working around Windows 11, which still remains a hinderance on handheld PCs.

