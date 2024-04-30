Act fast! Sony's hard-to-find PlayStation Portal is back in stock at these retailers

Sony's PlayStation Portal has been one of the hardest devices to find in stock. Miraculously, both Walmart and Best Buy happen to have stock right now.

For a limited time, you can get the PlayStation Portal for $199 at Walmart. Alternatively, Best Buy also has it in stock for $199. This is a rare occurrence and we expect stock to sell out fast. (Make sure to follow our PlayStation Portal restock tracker for other ways to find it in stock).

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Walmart

PlayStation Direct is Sony's official gaming retailer. Naturally, it's an excellent place to look for PlayStation Portal restock, and right now the remote play device is currently available to purchase via the online retailer. You'll need to log into your PlayStation account to purchase, and it costs its standard retail price of $199.

Also in stock: $199 @ Best Buy

The PlayStation Portal is a dedicated remote-play device that allows you to play your PS5 games via its 7-inch LCD display. It requires a strong internet connection to function and is therefore not a Nintendo Switch rival. However, that limitation hasn't stopped it from becoming a popular item among the passionate PlayStation fanbase.

If you want to learn more about the PlayStation Portal before committing to a purchase, be sure to read our full PlayStation Portal review as well as our experience taking the PS Portal on a trip (spoilers: it's not cut out for traveling).

