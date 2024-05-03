This has been the worst console generation ever, but these 7 PS5 games have (almost) saved it

I’m not being hyperbolic when I say this has been the worst console generation I’ve ever experienced. More than last-gen, this console cycle is oversaturated with remakes, remasters and especially cross-gen titles.

I’ve owned a PS5 since launch, but I still have trouble justifying its existence since there are so few “current-gen” titles available for the system. Things are even worse for the Xbox Series X, which has even fewer true exclusives, but that’s a whole other conversation. Regardless, this console generation has been a major disappointment for me.

Despite the PS5 not blowing me away, there have been a handful of exclusives that have kept the system from being a complete wash. Sure, games purely made for PS5 are few and far between, but most of the ones I’ve played have been solid — even if none have been generation-defining experiences. To that end, I want to list some of my favorite PS5 exclusives released so far.

The main rule I placed on myself when putting this list together is that the games are only available on PS5. This is why you won’t see titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West or Spider-Man: Miles Morales. I also excluded The Last of Us I Remake and The Last of Us II Remastered since you can play the PS4 versions on PS5.

Without further ado, here are 7 PS5 exclusives that have (almost) saved this console generation.

7 PS5 exclusives worth buying

As I said above, this list is limited to games that originally released exclusively on PS5. Not only does this include first-party offerings from Sony Interactive Entertainment, but you'll find some third-party exclusives as well. Not only are these games great in their own right, they also take advantage of the PS5's powerful hardware.

Astro's Playroom

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Astro’s Playroom is a free game that comes bundled with the PS5. Don’t let that fool you into thinking this is a cheap throwaway title, as it’s legit a fun and captivating experience.

Astro’s Playroom is a wonderful showcase for the PS5’s DualSense controller. You’ll feel the sensation of walking over rough sand or swimming through thick water via the controller’s haptics. The game also utilizes the microphone and touchpad, along with gyroscopic features.

Beyond its technical accomplishments, Astro’s Playroom is simply a fun platforming game that’s a massive love letter to PlayStation’s 25-plus year history. No matter if you’re young or old, a gaming expert or a newbie, Astro’s Playroom delivers a fun time for just about anyone.

Demon’s Souls

(Image credit: Sony)

This is somewhat of a cheat since it’s a remake of a PS3 game. However, I’m adding it since I can’t include Elden Ring, which is technically a last-gen game. Besides, Demon’s Souls is too awesome to ignore.

Demon’s Souls isn’t as vast and expansive as its successors but it excels at delivering a tight and focused game that tests you every step of the way. It's every bit as difficult now as it was back in 2009, which might be a shock even to those who’ve mastered Elden Ring. But like its spiritual follow-ups, you’ll feel an immense level of pride after every hard-earned victory. Demon’s Souls is not for the faint of heart, and that makes it awesome.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

(Image credit: Square-Enix)

As I said in my review, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth delivers on almost every conceivable level. This sequel to the beloved Final Fantasy VII Remake offers expansive environments to explore, robust customization options, exceptional presentation and an engaging story that’s both familiar and unexpected.

If you enjoyed the previous installment, you won’t find many faults here. While the slew of mini-games can sometimes distract from the core narrative, the vast amount of content means you’re getting your $70 worth. This is a game worth owning a PS5 for, even if you’ve never played a Final Fantasy game before.

Final Fantasy XVI

(Image credit: Square-Enix)

While on the subject of Square-Enix’s most beloved RPG series, let’s discuss another one of my favorite entries: Final Fantasy XVI. I dubbed this the Final Fantasy for adults due to its mature subject matter. While its grimdark tone and diminished RPG mechanics mark a radical departure from what people are used to, it contains series staples like over-the-top magic spells, malevolent gods — and chocobos. Yes, it’s dark, but it’s still very much a Final Fantasy game.

Final Fantasy XVI isn’t your father’s Final Fantasy. Heck, it’s not even your Final Fantasy. But the changes introduced make the franchise feel more relevant than it has in years.

Some have decried the action-focused gameplay and mature tone, but as a long-time fan of the series, I find this entry ticks almost all of the right boxes. While I’m not enamored with everything, the characters, lore and graphics help me overlook some of the less-than-great aspects. Final Fantasy XVI might not be perfect but it’s the best installment in years. It’s also a visual showcase on PS5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

(Image credit: Sony)

This was one of the first big first-party PS5 games released but it’s still one of the best. Like its predecessors, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart features tight gameplay, gorgeous graphics, and a story that deftly balances humor and heart. And though it pays homage to what came before, newcomers can also have a great time.

Rift Apart utilizes the PS5’s super-fast SSD to zip you across multiple levels within seconds without any noticeable loading. The only other game I’ve seen that does this is Spider-Man 2, which Insomniac Games also developed. Then we have the drop-dead gorgeous graphics which do a stellar job of bringing the colorful alien worlds to life in stunning detail. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is yet another technical stunner for PS5.

Stellar Blade

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade is the newest PS5 exclusive released, but it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other entries on this list. As I said in my review, it offers a refreshing change of pace from the deluge of remasters, remakes and sequels we’ve seen this generation. This has it all, including superb graphics, exciting gameplay and a captivating narrative. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel but it excels as a kick-ass action adventure game.

Stellar Blade has both style and substance. Even if the stunning graphics and well-animated protagonist are what initially draw you in, the challenging combat, thrilling story, and explorable environments will keep you hooked. This is exactly what a video game is supposed to be about — pure fun. It’s absolutely a reason to own a PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Last but certainly not least is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. As we said in our review, this game is nearly flawless. That’s saying a lot considering the high bar Insomniac Games set with the also spectacular Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. This amazing sequel web zips over its predecessor with ease.

All the best parts of the previous game are here, including a well-realized recreation of my hometown of New York City and the instantly accessible combat. There are also dramatic improvements to the numerous side activities, and the central story ranks as one of the greatest Spidey tales ever told. Spider-Man 2 is more than just an endlessly enjoyable love letter to the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, it’s one of the best superhero video games ever created.

Honorable mentions

While they're not my personal favorites, I wanted to give some love to Returnal and Rise of the Ronin.

While the latter can be frustratingly difficult, I can't deny its stunning graphics and expert use of the DualSense controller's features. As for Rise of Ronin, I might add it to my personal list after I've played more of it — but the little I've played lets me know it's a cool open-world adventure.

