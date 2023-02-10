OnePlus 11 charging tested: here’s how fast it is

The OnePlus 11 comes with a fast charger included, wherever you buy it. But the model you buy in the U.S. and the one you buy elsewhere in the world will have one important difference.

OnePlus' latest phone ships with a 100W SuperVOOC power brick internationally, but an 80W brick in the U.S., due to the different voltage of the American grid. We got curious about exactly what difference there is between 80W and 100W charging on the OnePlus 11. So we put it to the test.

As you can read in our OnePlus 11 review, this discrepancy didn't really affect how much we like the phone, which we're happy to say is really good. With OnePlus putting so much emphasis on fast charging for its phones, it's unfortunate that a large cluster of potential buyers can't access the phone's full potential. But in either case we're talking about really fast charging.

OnePlus 11 charging times: Watts the difference?

OnePlus has previously offered two different charging speeds for its flagships. The 2022 OnePlus 10 Pro could charge at 80W normally, but in the U.S. it was stuck at 65W like the OnePlus 9 Pro from the year before.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 OnePlus 11 80W charging (U.S) One Plus 11 100W charging (International) Galaxy S23 Ultra 45W charging 15 minutes 57% 67% 31% 30 minutes 97% 100% (in 24 minutes) 57%

But let's get to the testing. You may have already seen the charging test results in our OnePlus 11 review, but now we've run the same test on a U.K. OnePlus 11 handset with a 100W charging. And here's how they compare.

With its 80W charger, the OnePlus 11 gets to 57% full in 15 minutes, and to 97% in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the 100W version charges to 67% in 15 minutes, and hits full in 24 minutes.

To put it another way, the 100W OnePlus charger is 17% faster over 15 minutes, averaging out to 28% faster on a percent-per-minute charging rate.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's a noticeable difference in raw numbers, certainly more so than when we performed equivalent testing on the OnePlus 10 Pro last year. But we're only talking a few minutes' difference in reality.

The 100W OnePlus charger is 17% faster than the 80W charger over 15 minutes, averaging out to 28% faster on a percent-per-minute charging rate.

I can't imagine many U.S. users are going to be annoyed that they only got to 57% instead of 67% in 15 minutes especially since there aren't many faster phones on sale in the U.S.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max only makes it to 42% full in half an hour, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra only does slightly better at 57% in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, a lot of the Chinese phone brands that focus on high charging speeds don't sell devices in North America (be it due to business strategy or legal threat), allowing OnePlus to claim the top spot mostly by default.

Perhaps more important than charging speed is the OnePlus 11's fantastic battery life, which is way ahead of iPhone or Samsung Galaxy rivals, and remains consistent worldwide. We saw a runtime of 13 hours and 10 minutes of 5G web surfing on adaptive screen mode, which lands the OnePlus 11 on our best phone battery life list. Your charging speed matters less if you don't need an emergency refill in the first place, after all.

If you want maximum speed from your OnePlus, then there's always the OnePlus 10T, which features a 150W charger worldwide. That can reach 84% full in 15 minutes and 100% charge in 20 minutes, although we're not huge fans of the phone's neglect of other important features like cameras and display tech.

Whether you can fill your phone to 100% in under half an hour or just over half an hour, the OnePlus 11's charging speed is still one of the feathers in its cap alongside its reasonable starting price, long battery life, attractive display and surprisingly effective cameras. It's still a shame that American buyers won't be able to get the best out of their phone's charging, but anyone with longer than 30 minutes to charge their phone isn't really missing out.