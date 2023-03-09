Sony 2023 TV lineup: All the OLED, Mini LED and Bravia models coming soon

Sony recently took the wraps off its 2023 TV lineup at a private event in New York, and we were there to take it all in and go hands on.

Included in this year’s lineup are a new Sony A95L QD-OLED, a new regular OLED (the Sony A80L) and several new LED-LCD models including the Mini-LED equipped Sony X95L and standard LED-LCD Sony X90L smart TVs.

It isn’t a terribly long list, admittedly, but instead Sony is opting for quality over quantity. Having seen them for ourselves, we can safely say that it’s a strategy that’s paying off.

Can’t tell the difference between a Sony X80L and an A80L? You’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s 2023 TV lineup.

Sony A95L OLED — Sony’s new top QD-OLED

(Image credit: Sony)

Available in 55", 65", 77" screen sizes

The most exciting TV in Sony’s lineup is its new QD-OLED. Last year's Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED TV proved practically perfect, but the 2023 A95L model introduces some upgrades in an effort to challenge Samsung and LG's OLED TV offerings.

According to information provided to Tom’s Guide, it promises better brightness, a larger 77-inch configuration and the long-awaited adoption of a dedicated gaming menu. The A95K also comes with the Bravia Cam, the mountable webcam that can make automatic adjustments to picture and sound based on the watcher positions, among other handy features.

The only bad news? Price is still TBD and, in terms of port options, Sony is sticking with only 2 HDMI 2.1 ports for another year while high-end competitors offer the full 4-port array.

Check out our Sony A95L OLED TV hands-on impressions.

Sony A90K OLED — the tiny OLED from 2022 lives on

(Image credit: Sony)

Available in 42" and 48" screen sizes

Underneath the A95L QD-OLED is the Sony A90K OLED that made its debut in 2022. It’s limited in size to just a 42-inch and 48-inch model, but it's undeniably gorgeous. Here’s what we said in our review:

“The Sony Bravia XR A90K, only available in either a 42-inch or 48-inch screen size, is a little TV that thinks big. You can’t get it in enormous sizes, but you don’t have to — it’s equipped with an OLED screen and incorporates all of Sony’s industry-leading picture technologies to result in a set that does just as well in technical benchmark tests as it does in everyday movie and television viewing.

Whatever your needs may be, the A90K will (literally and figuratively) brighten up any room, and is a major offering that should not be dismissed merely because of its minor size.”

Sony A80L OLED — a new LG C3 OLED competitor

(Image credit: Sony)

Available in 55", 65", 77", 83" screen sizes

Sony’s A80 OLED range has always been a great foil to LG’s C-Series. Sony’s mid-range OLED tends to be a bit higher priced than LG’s — likely due to the fact that it has to pay more for its LG Display panels than LG Electronics does — but that doesn’t stop it from bringing down the house. The LG C3 OLED better watch out.

Don’t expect more than a marginal gain in brightness here, but do expect to see it in a larger 83-inch screen size that we’ve yet to see from the A80 Series.

Sony X95L and X93L Mini LED — a bump up in brightness and control zones

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Bravia XR X95L only available in 85" screen size

Sony Bravia XR X93L available in 65", 75", 85" screen sizes

Stepping up from the excellent Sony Bravia X95K Mini LED TV, the X95L has 20% more local dimming zones, a noise-reduction feature and new internal sound abilities. It gets a long-awaited dedicated game menu, too. That said, the X95L only comes in an 85-inch configuration.

For smaller sizes, you'll need to shop the X93L Mini LED, which is less of an improvement from last year's X95K compared to the X95L. Still, if you want a Mini LED TV with Sony branding, you’ll be looking at one of these two models.

Check out our Sony X95L Mini LED hands-on review to see our impressions.

Sony X90L Full Array LED-LCD TV — the swiss army knife

(Image credit: Sony)

Available in 55", 65", 75", 85", 98" screen sizes

There will almost certainly be entry-level TVs underneath it, but for now the bottom of the totem pole is the Sony X90L Full Array LED-LCD TV. It comes in five different screen sizes ranging from 55 inches all the way up to a massive 98-inch model and will be the most affordable in terms of price (though none of the TVs have pricing info yet).

There’s nothing special about this model in particular but it has all the key components from the upper-tier models including the Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM plus Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

We called its predecessor, the Sony Bravia XR X90K, “a jack of all trades” and the X90L looks to continue that trend.

Shopping for 2022 Sony models? Here's the best deals