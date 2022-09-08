Theragun Elite vs Theragun Pro: Which massage gun is best?

The Theragun Elite and the Theragun Pro are two of the best massage guns you can buy to speed up recovery, increase range of motion, and prevent potential injury. At surface value, they look shockingly similar. But the Theragun Pro tops the Theragun Elite by $200 — a difference that’s more than the total cost of many massage guns on the market. So what separates the Pro from the Elite, and is it worth shelling out the extra cash?

The Elite and the Pro are part of Theragun’s most current generation of massage guns, featuring motors with QuietForce technology, reinforced drive trains that reach 60% deeper into muscle tissue, and improved battery life.

If you’re debating on buying the Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Pro, this face-off can help you make an informed decision. While it may be tough to distinguish one from the other, there are a few key differences between the two massage guns. We’ve reviewed both the Elite and the Pro, so we’ll compare them side-by-side.

Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Pro: Specs

Theragun Elite Theragun Pro Price $399 $599 Dimensions 9.5 in x 6.7 in x 2.8 in 10 in x 7.1 in x 3 in Weight 2.2 pounds 2.9 pounds PPM 1750-2400, with 5 pre-programed speeds and full range with use of the Therabody App 1750-2400, with 5 pre-programed speeds and full range with use of the Therabody App Amplitude 16mm 16mm Attachments 5 6 Noise level 60-70 decibels 60-77 decibels Battery Life 120 minutes 300 minutes Battery Charge Time 80 minutes 75 minutes Motor QX65, with 40 pound maximum force QX150, with a 60 pound maximum force Smart features OLED screen with responsive force meter, Bluetooth connectivity, 3 preset treatments OLED screen with responsive force meter, Bluetooth connectivity, 3 preset treatments Carrying Case Hard shell Hard shell with travel bag for attachments

Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Pro: Price

Both the Theragun Elite and Theragun Pro are rather hefty investments, with the former priced at $399 and the latter at $599. Therabody’s limited-time “Back to School” sale will knock off $50 and $100 respectively, but you’ll still be paying hundreds of dollars for either of them.

Those price tags come with a lot of technically advanced properties that you won’t find in cheaper massage guns, like OLED screens and Bluetooth connectivity. The Pro goes even further with a moveable attachment arm, a more powerful motor, and potentially endless battery life — but for an extra $200.

Winner: Theragun Elite

Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Pro: Design

Laid side by side, it would be almost impossible to tell the Theragun Elite and the Theragun Pro apart — they both employ an ergonomic triangular shape for a comfortable grip, they both boast OLED screens with easy-to-read metrics, and they both share identical speed ranges (1750-2400 ppm) and amplitudes (16mm).

However, one major design feature elevates the Pro above the Elite — a moveable attachment arm. Press a button on the side of the gun, and you can select one of four different positions for a more effective and powerful massage. This is a gamechanger if you’re trying to target trigger points in tricky areas, and could mean the difference between a massage that actually provides therapeutic relief and one that just feels nice.

Theragun’s non-porous closed-cell attachments are among the best you’ll find on any massage gun, and five of them are included with the Elite: the dampener, the standard ball, the cone, the thumb, and the wedge. You’ll get all of those with the Pro as well, plus one extra — the supersoft attachment, which can be used on especially tender or bony areas. This is a helpful addition that opens up a lot of previously untreatable spots for massage gun usage.

But besides those aspects, there’s really no discernible difference between the Elite and Pro from a design standpoint. Either one can be connected to the Therabody app (where you can work through suggested programming and select specific speeds), both of their screens display applied force in real time, and either gun allows you to toggle through up to three pre-set treatments.

Winner: Theragun Pro

Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Pro: Performance

Dig deeper into the inner workings of the Theragun Elite and the Theragun Pro, and you’ll start to see what separates one from the other.

The Theragun Elite’s QX65 motor allows for 40 pounds of additional force without stopping, slowing down, or reducing power. During testing, the Elite held strong — at no point were we able to stall it out, even when applying maximum force thresholds. The Elite also stayed relatively quiet, never clocking above 70 decibels and staying mostly within 60-65 decibels. It’s a solid, high-quality massage gun that performs far better than average.

But if the Theragun Elite is a trusty Honda of massage guns, then the Theragun Pro is a Ferrari. With a QX150 motor that can withstand up to 60 pounds of additional force, the Pro has the power to break through even the toughest of muscle knots. In fact, we didn’t even attempt to stall it out during testing (it would hurt too much). All that power comes with an increase in noise, but it’s not substantial — the loudest the Pro ever registered was around 77 decibels, and it mostly stayed at around 65.

The Pro’s battery life also outperforms the Elite, although the charging process is a little more involved. Plug in the Elite for about an hour and twenty minutes, and you’ll get roughly two hours of use. The Pro includes two rechargeable and interchangeable lithium ion batteries, each requiring around an hour and fifteen minutes of charge time. Use both batteries back to back without a recharge in between, and you’ll get five hours of massage time. If you’re strategic though, you’ll charge one battery while the other is in use — essentially giving you unlimited battery life.

Winner: Theragun Pro

Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Pro: Portability

You wouldn’t be able to call the Theragun Elite or the Theragun Pro “travel friendly,” although both come with protective, hard shell carrying cases (which is a good thing when you consider their costs). The Elite and its case are each slightly smaller and lighter than the Pro and its case, but not by much — you’ll need to carve out some sizable space in your luggage or gym bag for either.

Included with the Pro is a separate, smaller travel bag for attachments. This is a good add-on in theory, but it feels unnecessary — you can house the Elite’s attachments in a mesh pouch on the lid, and that seems sufficient. Besides, it’s hard to imagine a situation where you’d be traveling with the Pro and not its case, and need the smaller bag to hold the attachments.

Winner: Theragun Elite

Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Pro: Which one should you buy?

The Theragun Elite and the Theragun Pro look almost identical, and both are incredibly well-made and powerful massage guns with high-end price tags to match. But once you get down to the nuts and bolts, the Theragun Pro edges slightly ahead of the Elite in design, performance, and battery life.

With that being said — unless you’re a professional (or serious recreational) athlete, a physical therapist, a personal trainer, or work a physically demanding job, you’d probably be just as happy with the cheaper Elite as you would the more expensive Pro. The differences between the two are relatively minor, and it’s likely that most massage gun users would find them to be virtually undetectable. That extra 200 bucks can be invested elsewhere - like in a good pair of shoes or an equipment upgrade.