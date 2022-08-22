iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Biggest rumored upgrades

The Apple September event is nearly upon us, making an iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max comparison more relevant than ever. At that event, Apple will likely introduce its latest iPhones, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max figures to be the top device in the iPhone 14 lineup.

After all, the iPhone 13 Pro Max currently claims that title. It's the best phone you can buy right now, and it's the winner of the Tom's Guide Award 2022 for the best phone of the past year. Topping the iPhone 13 Pro Max figures to be a tall order, even for a phone maker with Apple's track record of rolling out improved devices every fall.

Based on the iPhone 14 Pro rumors we've heard in the build-up to this fall's release, though, Apple may be up to the task. The Pro lineup is tipped to get the most substantial upgrades among Apple's newest handsets and as the biggest and most expensive model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max should reap the most benefits from that strategy.

We won't know how the new Pro Max model compares to its predecessor until Apple officially unveils the iPhone 14 lineup. But thanks to the steady stream of rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone plans, we have a pretty good idea of the iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max differences.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max specs

iPhone 14 Pro Max (rumored) iPhone 13 Pro Max Starting price $1,199 $1,099 Screen size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Refresh rate 1-120Hz 10-120Hz CPU A16 Bionic A15 Bionic RAM 6GB LPDDR5 6GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 48MP main; 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto 12MP main; 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto Front camera 12MP (f/1.9) with autofocus 12MP (f/2.2) Battery size 4,323 mAh 4,352 mAh Colors Graphite, gold, silver, purple Graphite, gold, silver, blue, green

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max price

Let's get the bad news out of the way first — you're probably going to pay more for the iPhone 14 Pro Max than you would have paid for the same-sized iPhone Pro model last year. Multiple rumors indicate that the price of the iPhone 14 Pro models is going up by $100. That would mean the iPhone 14 Pro would start at the iPhone 13 Pro Max's debut price of $1,099 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max itself would cost $1,199. That's as much as Samsung charges for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the nearest competitor to the iPhone Pro Max model.

You're not totally out of luck if you want a big-screen iPhone but don't want to pay more than $1,000 for it. Reportedly, Apple is introducing a new iPhone 14 Max model this fall. Think the standard iPhone only with a Max-sized screen. That phone is tipped to come in at $899, though as our iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro comparison indicates, the Pro models going to have more enhancements to justify the higher price.

And that's what an iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max comparison comes down to, if Apple really does opt for that $100 price hike. Will the new features on this year's model make people forget about the higher price? Let's dive deeper into the rumored features to find out.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max design and display

At first glance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to resemble its predecessor, with flat edges surrounding a 6.7-inch display that takes up much of the phone's face. The difference this time around is that there's not expected to be any notch dipping into the top of the screen. Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's front camera and Face ID sensors are rumored to be housed in dual cutouts that should give you a little bit more screen space to work with. Whether the cutouts prove to be more distracting than the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro Max remains to be seen.

(Image credit: @AR72014 / Twitter)

The back of the phones should look the same, with one noticeable difference. Because the iPhone 14 Pro Max is getting a bigger camera sensor, it may mean a slightly larger camera array. That's notable since it's not like the iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera array was considered svelte.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

The graphite, silver and gold colors from the iPhone 13 Pro Max are likely sticking around for the new model. Other iPhone 14 color rumors point to a new purple option for the pro models. That would leave the current Sierra Blue and Alpine Green colors on the iPhone 13 Pro Max out in the cold.

Apple's current Pro models feature Pro Motion displays, with dynamic refresh rates that scale between 10Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen action. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is almost certain to retain this adaptive refresh rate, and there's a rumor that hints at the refresh rate going as low as 1Hz, which mould match the Galaxy S22 Ultra's range. It would also clear the way for an always-on display feature for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max cameras

While the same rear camera array featuring wide, ultrawide and telephoto lenses is coming to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, expect a big change to that main camera. Rumors tip the iPhone 14 Pro series to have a 48MP main camera, ending years of 12MP sensors appearing on Apple's phones. Along with a bigger senor, the new camera is expected to deliver brighter images than past iPhones while also supporting 8K video.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

We haven't heard about any rumored changes to the ultrawide and telephoto lenses of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's possible Apple could also introduce new camera software features similar to the Cinematic Mode that debuted with the iPhone 13 lineup.

Up front, at least one analyst believes the entire iPhone 14 lineup is getting a new selfie cam. The updated camera is expected to feature a wider aperture and a more complex 6-part lens; it's tipped to include autofocus as well. The rumored changes make sense given Apple's recent focus on video chats.

Add up all these changes, and it's looking like the iPhone 14 Pro Max will provide a better camera experience than the iPhone 13 Pro Max — impressive, since that latter phone already ranks as the best camera phone in our estimation.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max performance

while some rumors suggest the standard iPhone 14 isn't going to see an upgrade over the A15 Bionic processor that powered the iPhone 13 lineup, there's no such concern for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models of this year's iPhone lineup should be in line for a new A16 Bionic chipset that promises better performance and more efficient use of power.

(Image credit: @VNchocoTaco/Twitter)

Just how much better? An A16 Bionic vs. A15 Bionic comparison suggests it won't be a big jump as the new chipset is going to be built on the same 5-nanometer process as its predecessor. Since the A16 will be Apple's third 5nm chipset, any overall boost is going to be modest at best. There's some talk of Apple adding another core to the A16's GPU, which would be a boost to graphics performance, though. Since the A15 already outperforms Android phones, we'd expect the iPhone 14 Pro Max to ride the A16 Bionic to the best benchmark numbers we've seen from a phone.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely have the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but Apple's new Pro models may turn to faster LPDDR5 memory. Another rumor suggests that the Pro models this year will start with 256GB of storage instead of 128GB, possibly as a way to take the sting out of that $100 price hike; however, a more recent report shoots down this iPhone 14 Pro Max storage rumor.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life and charging

For the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple increased battery sizes all around, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max jumping to a 4,352 mAh cell. That helped the phone last 12 hours and 16 minutes on our battery test, putting the iPhone 13 Pro Max on our best phone battery life list.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's unlikely Apple can squeeze in an even bigger battery for the iPhone 14 Pro Max — in fact, one report suggests a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Still, given the likely power efficiency improvements of both the A16 Bionic chipset and the display refresh rate, the iPhone 14 Pro Max should be able to keep pace with its predecessor.

iPhones continue to charge at 20W, while rival Android devices push for faster and faster charging speeds. We haven't heard much about the iPhone 14 Pro Max's expected charging prowess, though a rumor earlier this year said that Apple was working on 30W charging. Any improvement would be welcome here, though the iPhone 13 Pro Max does reach 50% capacity after half-an-hour.

One change we're pretty confident the iPhone 14 Pro Max won't make — we're unlikely to see a USB-C port on this year's models. There had been some hope for that, as European regulators are pushing Apple to move away from its proprietary Lightning charging. But analysts aren't expecting that switch to happen until 2023.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max outlook

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was a near-perfect phone that raised the bar for every phone that came after it — the iPhone 14 Pro Max, included. We'll soon see if Apple's upcoming phone is up to the challenge of topping last year's model, but the many rumored changes suggest that Apple's leaving nothing to chance.