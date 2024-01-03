Bear vs Helix: Which mattress will best suit your sleep?

Bear and Helix are both recognizable brands behind high-quality mattresses. But which one is right for you? In this Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe comparison piece, we will look at each mattress in depth to see which one is best suited to your sleeping style. Like many of our best mattress selections, both these mattresses are hybrids and are made from a combination of foams and coils but are constructed differently under the covers. We’ll look further at these differences within this article.

There’s also a slight price difference between the two mattresses at full MSRP. Prices for a twin size Bear start at $1,893, while a twin size Helix is $1,373. However, there’s currently 35% off the Bear Elite Hybrid, along with a free bedding bundle worth $400. This brings the price of a queen size Bear Elite Hybrid mattress down to $1,499 (MSRP $2,305) at Bear . There is also 25% off the Helix Dusk Luxe right now, along with two free pillows. This brings the price of a queen size Helix Dusk Luxe down to $1,780.30 (MSRP $2,373.80) at Helix .

You can read our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review for a closer look at the mattress and for deeper test data analysis. Although we haven’t yet reviewed the Bear in full, you can also read our hands-on look at the mattress after a visit to the Bear factory. So, is the Helix worth the extra money? Let’s find out.

Bear Elite Hybrid: From $1,893 $1,231 at Bear

The Bear Elite Hybrid is very much a premium mattress, featuring specialized technology geared towards using sleep for recovery for those with active lifestyles. And at full MSRP, it comes at a premium price, too. However, you’ll never have to pay full price on a Bear mattress, thanks to their rolling sales. This current deal saves you a hefty $806 on a queen size mattress, which is one of the best discounts we’ve seen from Bear and matches the savings offered during major sale events. You'll also get an accessory set worth up to $400, further sweetening the deal.

Helix Dusk Luxe: From $1,373.80 $1,030.30 at Helix Sleep

This hybrid is made specifically for front and back sleepers, with multiple foam layers and zoned coils that produce a medium feel for balanced comfort and support. It's often on sale at a 20% discount, bringing the price of a queen to $1,899. However, right now there's 25% off of the Dusk, which drives the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,780.30 at Helix. Like the current offer from Bear, this is one of the best deals we're likely to see from Helix, making now an excellent time to buy.

Bear vs Helix mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bear vs Helix: Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Bear Elite Hybrid Helix Dusk L;uxe Type: Hybrid Hybrid Internal layers: 6 6 Firmness (1-10): 5,6 or 7 6 Height: 14" 13.5" Trial: 120 nights 100 nights Warranty: Lifetime 15 years Price (MSRP): $1,893 - $3,920 $1,373.80 - $2,873.80

Bear vs Helix: Price & warranty

A queen Bear Elite Hybrid is currently on sale for $1,499

A queen Helix Dusk Luxe is currently $1,780.30

The Bear has a lifetime warranty compared to Helix’s 15 years'

At full MSRP, the Bear Elite Hybrid is a premium mattress with a premium price tag to match. However, as with many of the major mattress brands, Bear mattress sales are incredibly regular so you can pretty much ignore the MSRP. You’ll generally find discounts of between 30% or 35%. Currently there’s 35% off and you get a free bedding bundle (pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector) worth $400. This means that a queen mattress is reduced to $1,499, which is as low as Bear tends to go, even during major sale events.

Likewise, frequent Helix mattress sales mean you’ll rarely have to pay full price for a Helix Dusk Luxe. There’s currently 25% along with two free pillows, making a queen mattress $1,780.30. Again, it’s rare to see Helix offer anything above 25%, making now an excellent time to buy. Both mattresses come with free shipping and returns and similar mattress trials – 120-nights for the Bear and 100-nights for the Helix. But the Bear has a lifetime warranty, whereas the Helix only comes with 15 years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Bear Elite Hybrid Helix Dusk Luxe Twin: $1,893 $1,373.80 Twin XL: $1,960 $1,623.80 Full: $2,108 $1,998.80 Queen: $2,305 $2,373.80 King: $2,762 $2,873.80 Split king: $2,762 $2,873.80 Cal king: $3,920 N/A

Bear vs Helix price winner: Bear

Pick up a Bear at almost any time of year with 35% off and it will be cheaper than the Helix. The mattress also comes with a longer trial period and a lifetime warranty, meaning you’ll be able to get plenty of use out of it without worrying about anything going wrong.

Bear vs Helix: Materials & design

Both mattresses are hybrid models

The Bear Elite Hybrid is 14” and has six layers

The Helix Dusk Luxe is 13.5” and has six layers

Like many of our best hybrid mattress picks, the Bear Elite Hybrid and Helix Dusk Luxe are both made from a combination of foams and coils. Of course, underneath the covers the mattresses are different.

(Image credit: Bear)

The Bear Elite Hybrid starts with a hand quilted cover containing phase-change material, designed to absorb body heat and regulated temperature. It also contains Celliant fibers, with minerals crushed into it to make it infrared responsive. The idea is that the Celliant will boost circulation and improve cellular oxygenation, leading to faster physical recovery – this is why Bear particularly recommend their mattresses to athletes. Beneath the cover is a layer of memory foam infused with copper to help with cooling, followed by another transition layer of memory foam for ergonomic support. The foams sit on top of a layer of coils, which have a higher gauge in the center third for firmer lumbar support, and reinforced coils around the perimeter for increased edge support. The mattress is supported on a base of high-density foam.

(Image credit: Helix)

The Helix Dusk Luxe starts with a soft Tencel cover, although hot sleepers can choose to upgrade to a GlacioTex Cooling cover for an extra fee. Underneath this is a layer of responsive foam to contour to the body, followed by a layer of Helix Dynamic Foam – a latex-foam hybrid designed to provide medium level support for back and stomach sleepers. Underneath this is a memory foam layer that adapts to your body weight. This sits on top of a layer of 1,000 individually wrapped coils that are reinforced around the perimeter and mid-section for stronger support along the edge and lumbar region respectively. The mattress is supported by a base layer of DuraDense foam.

Bear vs Helix materials & design winner: It’s a draw

Both mattresses are constructed with six layers of premium materials, all designed to aid with supporting and contouring to pressure points. However, if you lead a very active lifestyle the Celliant fibers in the Bear may just make this mattress the better option.

Bear vs Helix: Comfort & support

The Bear comes in three firmness ratings – soft, medium and firm

The Helix Dusk Luxe is a medium mattress rated at 6/10

The Helix is specifically designed for back and stomach sleepers

The Bear Elite Hybrid is a customizable mattress, much like the Saatva Classic which we rate as the best mattress currently on sale. The quilted top has a cushioned, undulating feel with a slightly firmer layer underneath, meaning that whatever firmness rating you choose, the mattress always has good cushioning around the shoulders when you’re lying on your side. There’s firmer support under the hips, thanks to the zoned support of the mattress and higher-gauge coils in the center third to keep the lumbar supported. This makes the mattress particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, who need their spines to be kept aligned. The mattress provides good pressure relief and the Celliant fibers help to soothe aches and pains more quickly. Some customers do point out that the edge support on the Bear could be better.

(Image credit: Bear)

Although the Bear does come in three firmness ratings, they’re all actually still in the medium bracket (5, 6, 7 out of 10 for firmness). The differences between the mattresses are fairly subtle and some sleepers may not notice any change between them. Of course, firmness is subjective so others may find them vastly different.

(Image credit: Helix Sleep)

The Helix Dusk Luxe is specifically designed for back and stomach sleepers – side sleepers wanting a luxe Helix should head towards the Helix Midnight Luxe . You won’t sink into the Dusk Luxe, but there is enough contouring from the responsive foam to provide cushioned support along the shoulders, knees, and hips. Like the Bear, the Helix feels plush on top – providing an almost cloud-like sleep experience. Zoned coils help to support back and front sleepers correctly, with firmer support around the hips to help keep the spine aligned. Edge support on the sides of the Helix is also particularly good, although corners sink a little lower.

Bear vs Helix comfort & support winner: It’s a draw

Again, both mattresses offer excellent support and pressure relief – particularly for back and front sleepers. However, if you’re a side sleeper the softer Bear is the best option, although it may still be a little too firm for lightweight side sleepers.

Bear vs Helix: Temperature regulation

The Bear has phase-changing material (PCM)and copper infused foam

The Helix has the option to upgrade to a GlacioTex Cooling Cover

The Bear sleeps cooler than the Helix

The Bear Elite Hybrid does an exceptional job of keeping sleepers cool. Well-spaced coils help to promote airflow and the first layer of foam is copper infused to help draw heat away from the body. The cover has phase-changing material (PCM), which is designed to absorb body heat and regulate temperature.

The Helix Dusk Luxe retained more heat during testing than we expected. Our main tester was not naturally a hot sleeper but felt the breathability of the mattress was, at best, average. If you are prone to overheating at night, we’d recommend paying the extra to upgrade to the GlacioTex Cooling Cover. This works by drawing heat away from the body and feels cool to the touch. GlacioTex is found in our best cooling mattresses and is very efficient at preventing overheating.

Bear vs Helix temperature regulation winner: Bear

Unless you pay the extra for the GlacioTex Cooling Cover, the Helix is likely to sleep hot even if you’re not naturally a hot sleeper. The Bear’s PCM containing cover, copper infused foam and well-spaced coils do an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night.

Bear vs Helix: Which should you buy?

Buy the Bear Elite Hybrid if...

✅ You have an active lifestyle: Bear mattresses are specifically designed for athletes and those who want to use their sleep for as much recovery as possible. The Celliant fibers in the cover boost circulation and help cells recover faster as you sleep.

✅ You’re a combination sleeper: With a soft upper level and slightly firmer tier underneath, the Bear is comfy in all positions and is easy to move about on.

✅ You sleep hot: Although it won’t sleep as cool as a specialist cooling mattress, the Bear does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool with PCM in the cover, copper infused foam and well-spaced coils.

Buy the Helix Dusk Luxe if...

✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: The Helix is specifically designed for back and stomach sleepers, offering zoned support that keeps the hips lifted and the spine in perfect alignment.

✅ You suffer from back pain: The zoned support also helps to ease back pain. By ensuring the spine stays aligned throughout the night, your hips won’t dip down into the mattress and cause strain on your back.

✅ You want a durable mattress: The Helix is extremely well built with high-quality materials and should last you many years without any visible sagging.