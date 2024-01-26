How to watch Hightown season 3 online: TV channel, release date, time

After two years of waiting, the third – and final – season of Hightown has arrived. Monica Raymund is back as Jackie Quiñones to patrol the scenic Cape Cod, whose ocean views belie a rotten underbelly of corruption and crime. Read on for how to watch Hightown season 3 online, and exclusive to Starz in the U.S.

Hightown season 3 release date, time U.S. date and time: Hightown season 3 premieres on January 26. Episodes arrive weekly on the Starz streaming service every Friday from 12 a.m. ET/PT; linear TV broadcast follows the same day at 9 p.m. ET/PT. International TV channels and release dates below. Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Boasting big-name producers like Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick), Hightown has been a gritty, action-packed ride. Season 3 sees Quiñones compelled to apprehend the killer of a string of sex workers – whilst dealing with her own personal demons.

Meanwhile, Detective Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) and police trooper Saintille (Dohn Norwood) work together to take down the local drug syndicates. Recovering from a near-fatal assault, the incarcerated Frankie (Amaury Nolasco) makes a new contact on the outside.

Most of the main cast are back for the finale, including Atkins Estimond (Inside Man) as hitman Osito. And there are new faces too, including Fear The Walking Dead actor Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston muscling in on the Cape’s drug trade.

Is redemption on the cards for Quiñones? Find out with our guide below, which explains how to watch Hightown season 3 and stream every last episode online from anywhere.

Watch Hightown season 3 on Starz

How to watch Hightown season 3 online from anywhere

If Hightown season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

How to watch Hightown season 3 online in the U.S.

You can watch Hightown season 3 online with Starz in the U.S. The final season debuts on Friday, January 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the network's linear channel, with new episodes arriving at the same time each week. But if you’re using the Starz streaming service or app, episodes will be available from the earlier time of 12 a.m. ET/PT Friday mornings.

As explained above, Starz costs $9.99/month. It can also be added to your $14.99/month Amazon Prime subscription for the same price, although if you're a new subscriber, you can enjoy a 7-day free trial before paying anything.

If you don't have Starz on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on service through several live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Philo and Sling as the standout cheapest options. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. New subscribers can often get the a discount on their first month of Sling. Get either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40), then add on the Starz package (an additional $9).

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the basic Pro plan ($79.99 after your free trial), you get over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. You'll need the Starz add-on on top of this ($9.99).

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Hightown season 3 online in Canada

Crave is home to Hightown in Canada, and you can watch Hightown season 3 from Friday, January 29. New episodes are added on a weekly basis.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows). Either way, you'll need to pay an additional $5.99 to get the Starz add-on if you want to watch Hightown season 3.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch Hightown season 3 online in the U.K.?

Sadly, Lionsgate Plus – formerly known as Starzplay – is discontinuing its service in the U.K. from February 29, which means that the fate of Hightown season 3 is currently unknown. There’s been no announcement if whether another service will make Starz content available for UK audiences in the near future, but we’ll update this space when we hear more.

Currently out of the country? U.S. travelers looking to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Hightown season 3 online in Australia

Aussie fans can watch Hightown season 3 from Friday, January 26 and stream new episodes weekly with a subscription to Stan.

Stan offers new subscribers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, its Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with pricier options if you want to stream on more than one device and in HD or 4K quality.

Hightown season 3, episode guide and schedule

Hightown season 3 episode 1 "Good Times": Jan. 26

Hightown season 3 episode 2 "I Said No, No, No": Feb. 2

Hightown season 3 episode 3 "Fall Brook": Feb. 9

Hightown season 3 episode 4 "Jackpot": Feb. 16

Hightown season 3 episode 5 "29 Days Later": Feb. 23

Hightown season 3 episode 6 "Chekov’s Gun": Mar. 1

Hightown season 3 episode 7 "Big Fish": Mar. 8

Watch Hightown season 3 trailer:

Before you check out how to watch Hightown season 3 online, take a look at the trailer below: