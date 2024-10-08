The 7 best Lego discounts this Prime Day — don't miss these deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while many people are probably busy searching for early Black Friday deals or Prime Day TV bargains, it's also a great opportunity to start searching for Prime Day Lego deals.

Anyone who has bought even one single Lego set will know that it's far from the cheapest hobby... which is precisely why it's so important to make the most of all the best Lego deals whenever they crop up.

Below, we've rounded up several of the greatest Prime Day Lego discounts we can find. We've done our best to include a range of brand partnerships, and have selected sets from all budget ranges, so you're covered whether you're looking for budget builds or to invest in a seriously big set this Prime Day.

Best Lego Prime Day deals

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44 now $35 @ Amazon

Want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping? Get ahead of the rush with this solid discount on this year's Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, which comes with adorably tiny versions of the franchise's many spaceships and a series of minifigs, including Luke and Leia sporting their best Christmas sweaters!

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon

Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

This cute collectible set is the easiest way to get your own Baby Yoda, as you can build it from the comfort of your own home without traveling to a galaxy far, far away. And during Prime's Big Deal Days event, you can get the Lego Star Wars The Child set for 30% off.

Lego Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Created to commemorate Disney's 100th anniversary last year, this classic movie camera set is perfect for any Disney fan. This nostalgic set comes with minifigs from some of Disney's most famous characters, and a film strip containing Lego-themed-stills from classic Disney movies.

Lego Marvel The Avengers Quinjet: was $99 now $60 @ Amazon

Ever wanted to build The Avengers' super-fast ship? Well, if you act fast, you can pick it up for 40% off during Prime Day. This set also comes with a selection of Marvel superhero minifigs and a detachable stand for when you want to pick it up and pretend to fly it around (no judgment here).

Lego Architecture London Skyline: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Lego Architecture set I could find, and it's a charming, 468-piece set that translates some of the English capital's most memorable monuments into Lego brick form. Bonus points for the minifig standing atop Nelson's Column.

Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59 @ Amazon

The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made, and with this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village at home with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.

Not just looking for Lego deals this Prime Day? Be sure to check out our Prime Day live blog for all the latest bargains from across Amazon's vast product range.