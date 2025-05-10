This Josh Hartnett action comedy is the wildest movie I've seen in 2025 — it's an absolute riot

If David Leitch's "Bullet Train" was your idea of a good time, then "Fight or Flight" needs to be on your radar.

To be honest, James Madigan's Josh Hartnett-fronted thriller could be summed up as "Bullet Plane." We've swapped the mode of transport and switched out Brad Pitt for "Trap" star Josh Hartnett, but the set-up's similar enough: assassins get bundled into a tight space and chaos ensues.

The movie just hit theaters in the U.S. on Friday, May 9, but in the U.K. (where I'm based), it debuted as a Sky Original back in February.

Having streamed the movie back then and again in the run-up to its theatrical release, I wholeheartedly recommend thrill-seekers and/or lovers of seriously silly action comedies book tickets ASAP — it's a real blast.

What is 'Fight or Flight' about?

Fight or Flight | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

James Madigan’s “Fight or Flight” sees exiled American agent Lucas Reyes (Josh Hartnett) being brought back into the fray by his old boss, Katherine (Katee Sackhoff), for a new high-stakes mission. In exchange, he just might get to have his old life back.

His new assignment? Board an international flight from Bangkok to San Francisco and identify and take a high-value target known only as “The Ghost” into custody.

The problem? Reyes realizes that this same flight is full of trained assassins assigned to wipe them both out, forcing the pair to band together in a fight for survival that descends into utter mayhem.

In addition to Hartnett and Sackhoff, “Fight or Flight” also stars Julian Kostov, Charithra Chandran, Marko Zaror, Nóra Trokán and JuJu Chan, among others.

Why you should see 'Fight or Flight'

(Image credit: Thunder Road Pictures/FlixPix/Alamy)

If, like me, you really enjoyed Shyamalan’s flawed 2024 effort, “Trap,” because Josh Hartnett’s off-kilter killer carried that twisty thriller on his back, I just know you’re going to enjoy watching “Fight or Flight.”

Madigan’s movie has Hartnett firing on all cylinders once more as an off-kilter but exceptionally capable brawler going toe-to-toe with all manner of foes in claustrophobic brawls that fill the aisles of a luxury airliner.

The fights themselves are pretty thrilling; there’s gore, improvised weapons — tray tables, wine glasses, sprinkler systems, and seatbelts are all wielded to devastating effect — and the choreography makes the most of the setting, chaotically tumbling up and down the aisles, followed by an equally erratic camera and cartoonish sound effects.

The story (what little story there is) is in itself fairly forgettable. Not to the point that the movie's connective tissue drags — it's a very pacey, and there's still a twist or two to keep you locked in — but it's the action setpieces and our leading man that make "Fight or Flight" as fun as it is.

(Image credit: Vertical)

Reactions from elsewhere across the web have started to pour in, too, and they're leaning positive. At the time of writing, "Fight or Flight" has a 78% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 79% score from viewers on the Popcornmeter.

It's not critical acclaim, sure, but viewers who did enjoy "Fight or Flight" are saying similar things. Namely, that it's Hartnett's movie, and it's tons of fun.

Take Joe Leydon's review for Variety as an example, where he sings Hartnett's praises. He writes: "it’s extremely doubtful that any of this would work nearly as well as it does without Hartnett at the center of the storm, anchoring the bloody chaos and generating rooting interest with a performance defined by propulsive physicality, industrial-strength enthusiasm and an indefatigable willingness, even eagerness, to repeatedly make himself the butt of the joke."

Empire's John Nugent gave the movie a 3/5 score, and summed "Fight or Flight" up as "A solid bit of high-concept B-movie fun, establishing Josh Hartnett as a credible action hero, and James Madigan as a genre director to watch."

In short, “Fight or Flight” is light on its feet, goofy, and full of overblown action. If you’re looking for a breezy, campy action flick, this is it: get your tickets booked.

“Fight or Flight” hit U.S. theaters on Friday, May 9; check Fandango or your local movie theater’s site for listings.

UK-based readers can stream “Fight or Flight” on Sky-backed streaming service, NOW.